Sports Minister Rapoport stated that Ural’s goal is to enter the RPL

Minister of Sports of the Sverdlovsk Region Leonid Rapoport on the air Channel 4 spoke about the goals of the Ural football club for the current season.

Rapoport stated that Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev set the task for Ural to return to the Russian Premier League (RPL). “Otherwise, execution. Incidentally, this is not the first time I have said this phrase in this studio – so far we have not reached the extreme measure,” he emphasized.

After six matches, Ural is in second place in the First League, having scored 13 points. Tula Arsenal is in the lead, having 14 points.

Ural was relegated to the First League for the first time since the 2012/2013 season. In the 2023/2024 season, the Yekaterinburg club took 14th place in the RPL. The team scored 30 points in 30 matches. In the playoffs, the team lost to Tolyatti’s Akron. As a result, the team’s head coach, Viktor Goncharenko, was fired.