Raúl Rojas (Mexico City, 1955) lives almost 10,000 kilometers away, but follows each step of the pandemic through Mexico. Based in Germany for several decades, the mathematician from the Free University of Berlin is aware of infections, deaths, vaccines and the government’s daily lectures on the advance of the virus. His criticisms are harsh. After analyzing the latest data on excess mortality in the country, updated until the end of February, Rojas affirms that to know the real number of deaths from covid, the official figures must be multiplied by 2.5. “Extrapolating the excess death figures until April, there must already be half a million people who have died from covid, at least”, laments the academic and concludes: “The management of the pandemic in Mexico has been a phenomenal failure.”

The excess of deaths has been one of the most contentious points in academic and media discussions about the real impact of the pandemic. But the terms and numbers quoted are often confusing, even to experts. In a videoconference interview, Rojas, distinguished as the best university professor in Germany in 2014, explains some of these concepts and explains his questions to the Mexican government and what the implications are for citizens.

At the end of last March, the Mexican government admitted that the real death toll from the pandemic was around 321,000. The information is based on the so-called excess mortality, a calculation of the authorities themselves. Each country has a number of expected deaths per year. In Mexico, with a population of around 128 million and an average age of 29 years, around 730,000 people are normally expected to die each year, Rojas explains. In Germany, which has 83 million inhabitants and an average age of 35 years, the expectation is that about 950,000 people die each year because its population is older, adds the mathematician. The excess of deaths are all those deaths that were not contemplated. Between April 2020 and February 2021, Rojas found in the data presented by the Government in March that 444,000 Mexicans died, a very different number from the 201,000 recognized by the pandemic.

“The best way to measure the effect of the pandemic is to see not only the data reported on deaths from covid, but also the excess of deaths because in Mexico there is an under-registration,” he says. This underreporting is due to the fact that not all people die after having a confirmed diagnosis of covid and therefore do not enter the statistics. What Rojas did was divide those 444,000 deaths among the more than 600,000 that were expected and found that they represented 70%. “This number indicates much better what the weight of deaths due to covid in a country is compared to those that would normally be expected and, also, what is the psychological effect on the population,” he says.

From here there are different points of view. The Government assures that not all those 444,000 people died of covid, but that there were only 321,000 and that the rest is explained by other ailments. “It is not feasible”, responds Rojas, “I do not believe them.” The mathematician points out that the only difference between 2019 and 2020 was the covid-19 epidemic. “If there had been two epidemics, things would be different,” he argues, “but the Government has always tried to lower those amounts.” To arrive at the figure given by the authorities, says the academic, more than a million death certificates would have to have been reviewed one by one. “That number is spooned [retocado]”, it states.

“What the government does is half schizophrenic,” says Rojas, questioning that the authorities in the country offer two different figures for deaths. “That fiction has been maintained in which on the one hand are the official data and on the other, the true ones,” he criticizes. “It is clearly a political fiction and it does not even suit them,” says the academic. “If the epidemic is not the fault of the Government, why hide the death toll or, at least, obscure it?”

In his opinion, there is a fundamental difference. When the World Health Organization asks the government how many people have died, official and underestimated figures are cited, the same when the Johns Hopkins University tables, a reference in tracking the pandemic, are published. Data on excess mortality are rarely considered outside the country. “They are for internal consumption,” he says.

To see how much the official data and those of excess mortality differ, Rojas took the data from countries with more than 10 million inhabitants and did the calculations to compare them. That 70% that Rojas obtained on Mexico is significantly higher than those that Spain or Italy had, two of the most questioned countries in Europe for their handling of the virus, which are around 20%. “The Asian countries came out very well, the European more or less, but the worst have been the Latin American countries,” he says about the results, “if we compare the number of deaths from covid against the expected annual deaths, the percentage that Mexico has is the second worst in the world ”.

Rojas attributes the results to a cocktail of reasons. The country has more than 50% of workers in the informal sector, who have to take to the streets and are exposed to the virus. But the academic also targets the messages that were sent. “People were told that masks are useless, a real stupidity or to continue to go out on the streets and measures were taken very late,” he laments, “that situation of inequality, combined with the mismanagement of the pandemic, was the breeding ground for what happened ”.

“I think it happened with all the populist governments: they privileged economic production and their political projects over the health of the population,” Rojas deepens. “This is the umbilical cord that unites Trump, López Obrador and Bolsonaro; They are governments of the right, supposedly of the left and of the entire political spectrum, but what really unites them is populism, “he adds.

– The epidemic projections at the beginning of the health crisis differ greatly from what ended up happening. What went wrong?

– Everything failed (…) When it started, the government believed it was going to be like the 2009 epidemic. That time there was a big fuss and they thought it was going to be a big epidemic and then it turned out not to be so serious.

“When little by little they realized that it was not going to be like that, first they asked the mathematicians what they expected would happen,” recalls Rojas. “The model that López Gatell liked the most was the most optimistic.” The academic refers that the projections of the AMMA model, developed by researchers from the National Council of Science and Technology, predicted in April that the peak would be on May 8, that the end of the pandemic would arrive in June and that the total number of deaths would be around the 6,000, although later Hugo López-Gatell, the spokesman for the pandemic, spoke of a “catastrophic scenario” of 60,000 deaths.

Rojas was already a critic since then and published an article in The universal questioning the forecasts in May of last year. “A year away, the government’s forecasts were completely illusory,” he says. “No country in the world was predicting that the epidemic would end in 2020,” he says. “In Mexico there is a fetishism for models. Mathematicians are believed to have a crystal ball into which they put the data to see what will happen, ”he says. “The problem is that when you base government policy on that crystal ball, what happened happens.”

The specialist says that it is very difficult to “put into equations” the social behavior of the people or if the vaccines, in addition to arriving within the agreed deadlines, are accepted by the majority of the population. “More or less 60% of the population that receives the vaccine is going to have it applied, what is happening with the other 40%? What do they think, what do they believe in order not to take it? ”He wonders. “Making the calculation is relatively easy,” he explains, “but vaccination is not a mathematical problem, but an economic and social problem.”

One of the few coincidences between Rojas and the Government are the projections of the number of infected, including asymptomatic. The National Health Survey indicates from a blood sample that around 25% of the population had already been infected in November. That immunity figure was already around 50% in mid-March, according to López Gatell. “That means that around 60 million Mexicans most likely already had covid,” he says. “López Gatell is like Doctor Jekyll and Mr. HydeHe has moments of lucidity in which he tells the truth and then others in which he continues with his number ”, he ironizes.

The academic’s hypothesis is that these immunity data may be behind the fact that the third wave of infections has not yet arrived after Easter. But it calls not to be confident in the face of rebound risks posed by the new variants. “The official data give us a false security,” he insists, “I would be very cautious in the coming months.”

