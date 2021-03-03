For once, the government says it has put in place a “Consultation” with local elected officials, before deciding on new measures to deal with Covid-19 in the 20 departments under “Enhanced surveillance”. In reality, it is above all the prefects who call the mayors to ask them how they feel about the situation, before the executive decides. The local elected representatives, in their vast majority, are thus in favor of localized solutions, according to the situation of each territory. For the rest, faced with the worsening of the epidemic, opinions differ: the State, the presidents of regions and departments and the mayors often contradict each other, in a certain cacophony.

Confinement on weekends: “inhuman”, according to Hidalgo; Pécresse more open

At a time when the British variant is today the cause of more than half of the cases of contamination, and when several departments have reached a rate of 400 contaminations per 100,000 inhabitants, several elected officials say they are in favor or not of confinement on weekends, as is already the case in Nice and Dunkirk. The measure is qualified as “Difficult, hard, even inhuman”, by the PS mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who recalls that many residents “Live in cramped apartments, with no outside space, sometimes for several generations under the same roof”. The city councilor (whose first deputy mentioned last week the possibility of a strict confinement of three weeks before leaving the reflection in abeyance) proposes that the courses take place with the windows open, or outside, and calls for the mobilization of clinics to relieve congestion in hospitals. The president (ex-LR) of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, says she is open to confinement on weekends. “We must not be afraid to re-define”, also assures Jean Rottner, LR president of the Grand-Est region.

A solution that the LR president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, Renaud Muselier, refuses for Marseille. “I’m not sure that a weekend confinement has an impact”, replies the mayor PS of the city, Benoît Payan, who invites the government to “Twist the arm of the laboratories” to speed up the vaccination campaign. Because, for many elected, “It is above all the lack of vaccines that is the cause”, as Cathy Apourceau-Poly points out. The PCF senator of Pas-de-Calais is alarmed by resuscitation beds already occupied at 96% in her department. But she adds that, in this territory, “Only 25,000 people have been vaccinated for 1.5 million inhabitants. This is unacceptable “. In response, and while the English variant represents two thirds of contaminations, the local prefect has already mentioned a possible confinement for the next three weekends.

The PS president of the Seine-Saint-Denis departmental council, Stéphane Troussel, also points to the lack of tests and vaccines on the spot, and does not wish to reconfine “Without having tried everything”. For Île-de-France, the prefecture also ensures that “What has been put in place in Nice and Dunkirk constitutes the basis for consultation”. And the various right-wing mayor of Neuilly-sur-Seine, Jean-Christophe Fromantin, has already spoken out for a sustained opening of the “Green spaces, because there is a form of saturation”. If he says he understands that confinement on weekends “May be useful in rolling back the virus”, the PCF mayor of Stains, Azzedine Taïbi, alert on “The social and psychological impact which may be terrible”. He calls to ensure that “Many of our fellow citizens can live, breathe and meet somewhere while respecting health measures”.