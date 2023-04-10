Crews of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Smerch” of the Central Military District hit the enemy’s military infrastructure and logistics nodes located in the rear of the enemy’s defensive battle formations. On April 10, the head of the calculation and his deputy told the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the goals of the combat vehicle and the features of launching missiles.

The combat operation of the system takes several minutes: obtaining coordinates, taking up a firing position, pointing, firing and changing positions.

“The work is carried out on area targets: airfields, infantry concentrations, columns of lightly armored vehicles. We work around the clock, in any weather. The most difficult targets, perhaps, are the infantry in the forest, which is difficult to detect, where there is a large concentration of them, ”said the head of the calculation of the combat vehicle with the call sign Vanga.

According to him, with this machine everything must be done twice as fast, so that the enemy does not detect it. Stealth is also important in approaching positions and retreating from them after working out on targets, since enemy drones are constantly monitoring the space and getting ahead of them is a vital task.

According to the deputy head of the calculation of the combat vehicle with the call sign Tihiy, the coordinates of the target are received from the leadership, entered into the computer on board the vehicle, and then advanced to positions. There the car is turned around.

“Here is the remote control, here the light comes on. There is a special start key, I turn it, press the button – that’s it, the rockets went, ”Tikhiy said about the principle of the Smerch operation.

The flight range and low deflection coefficient of 300-millimeter projectiles make it possible to pinpoint the elimination of ammunition storage bases, equipment concentration areas and cut off reserve units from the main forces. The results of the fire impact of the Smerch MLRS suppress the work of command and control agencies and support troops, depleting the enemy’s resource potential, the Defense Ministry added.

On April 3, Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar reported that the crews of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) shot down an American GLSDB missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone.

According to him, the Buk complexes in the Uludar direction are the basis of the entire air defense system. In a week, such machines shoot down dozens of shells.

Prior to that, on March 25, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov spoke about the Buk air defense system, with the help of which more than 30 enemy targets were destroyed in the airspace near Ugledar. According to him, the combat vehicle helps the infantry and protects objects from attacks by Ukrainian militants, creating an impenetrable air dome.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.