The management of European funds has slowed down in the first half of this year, in such a way that between January and June of this year only 7,770 million euros have been committed compared to 12,858 million in the first half of last year, according to data collected by LLYC’s Next Generation EU Unit Observatory.

In general, in the execution of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) – which was approved in April 2021 and whose execution period ends at the end of 2026 -, so far this year the rate of commitment has slowed of funds, especially in relation to 2022, when there was a significant acceleration in the launch of calls for subsidies and tenders. The criterion applied by LLYC is that it computes the funds as committed when the corresponding call or notice of tender is published, even if the start of the period for registering applications is later. Accordingly, in 2021, 20,620 million euros were committed (almost all in the second semester, since the PRTR was approved in April) and during the two semesters of 2022, the average of 14,000 million euros committed was exceeded (12,856 million in the first and 15,540 million in the second), while in the first half of this year the volume of funds committed fell to the aforementioned 7,770 million.

The clearest reasons for this slowdown seem to be the lengthy final negotiation of the Addendum (which has modified aspects of the original PRTR) and the delay in the publication of the reform of the General Block Exemption Regulation (RGEC), which the European Commission approved. in February but which has not yet appeared in the official journal of the EU. Additionally, the resolution of pre-notifications of programs presented to the Commission with the aim of expanding its endowment (as is the case of the call for hydrogen valleys) or organizational changes in key ministries for the execution of the PRTR have also had an influence.

remnants



Regarding the management of these funds (that is, the resolution of the calls, with the awarding of subsidies and tenders), updated data is only available for what refers to the General State Administration (AGE), while there is still no an updated record of all the information referring to the Autonomous Communities. In relation to the AGE, as of June 30, 2023, it has resolved calls and tenders for a value of 22,076 million euros (63.69% of the 34,660 million committed by the AGE and 31.4% of the total of 70,316 million of the PRTR). The rate of allocation of funds by the State is 73.91% (in line with what it was at the end of 2022), that is, three out of every four euros are awarded to the final beneficiaries, while one out of every four euros remains unallocated, becoming a remainder. The General State Administration would have already awarded 16,316 million (23.2% of the total PRTR and 28.78% of the commitment by the State). The average term for adjudication of state calls in competitive competition continues to be longer than that established in the regulatory bases (the real average term is 197 days, compared to the 6 months established).

With this level of adjudication, the remnants of the endowments of state calls and tenders increase, as the execution of the Plan progresses: as of June 30, the amounts not awarded and that should find their destination would already amount to 5,760 million euros (what which represents 10.16% of the total committed by the AGE up to now and 8.19% of the total of the original PRTR). According to these calculations, if the AGE ends up managing, through calls and tenders, the same percentage of the original PRTR as up to the end of June of this year (55.92%), there may be a total of more than 10,300 million remnants when the total of the original plan is awarded, to which should be added the possible remnants of the part managed by the CCAAs.

On June 6, 2023, the Spanish Government approved the Addendum proposal with which Spain will incorporate an additional 94,653 million euros (10,344 million in the form of a grant and 84,309 million in the form of a loan) to the 70,316 million of the original plan (all in form of loan). The new funds will be allocated almost entirely to two vehicle investment blocks: PERTE (28,275 million) and investment funds (66,328 million). Among the latter, the ‘CCAA Autonomous Resilience Fund’ stands out, with 20,000 million euros, which will serve to promote investment projects that promote sustainable investments according to priorities that each autonomous community may establish. Of the PERTE (with 10,294 million in additional subsidies and 17,981 million in new loans), the 12,250 million that will be allocated to the PERTE Chip stand out, as well as the almost 5,500 additional million (4,199 million in grants and 1,295 million in loans) that will reinforce the PERTE ERHA (Renewable Energy, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage), including 1,600 million for the program to promote green hydrogen.

At the end of 2023, the dates scheduled for the awarding of most of the initial funds granted to Spain expire, in a post-electoral scenario and with little margin to delay the execution of key programs.