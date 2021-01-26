Medical personnel test for covid-19 in Bogotá. Mauricio Duenas Castañeda / EFE

A real disaster: More than 51,000 deaths from covid-19, two million infected, a health system about to collapse in several cities and there is, so far, no exact date for the arrival of vaccines. What there is is a lot of partial and contradictory information. This summarizes the management of the pandemic that the Government of Iván Duque has carried out. Bad management, barely comparable to that of Bolsonaro or Trump …