The event will last about three hours and arrives to celebrate the launch of the Legend of Mana remake.

Square Enix has announced a new presentation dedicated to the Mana saga, one of the most popular and beloved RPG licenses of the Japanese publisher that celebrates its 30th anniversary. So, if you are excited or if you want to know what plans they have for the future, you should know that next June 24 at 11:00 a.m. (peninsular time) there will be a special event that will review the trajectory of the license.

Announcements and news about the future of the brand are also expectedIt has been confirmed that the event will be Sho Oyamada, producer of the Mana saga, as well as other guests among which are Koichi Ishii, from Grezzo or Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic). The presentation is expected to have a duration of about three hours, and can be followed through various social networks, such as YouTube or Twitter. We make it easier for you and you can follow it from the following video when it starts on the indicated date.

The event does not come alone, since this week Legend of Mana is released, an adventure that is a remake of the original title of the same name in which we have to start on the quest for the Manna Tree seen in dreams. To do this, you have to get some special artifacts that make us go through cities and dungeons of all kinds, facing all kinds of creatures along the way.

Legend of Mana will be available from June 24 on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

More about: Legend of Mana and Square Enix.