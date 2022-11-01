Tuesday, November 1, 2022
‘The man with 3 legs and 2 penises’: unusual ‘costume’ of a former soccer player

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


Zague Alves, The man with the...
Photo:

Official page of Frank Lentini, Instagram Zague Alves

Although the 94 World Cup player seems to have had no intention, his followers are without a doubt.

In these days, the incredible story of Franceso Lentini, who came into the world with three legs, four feet, 16 fingers and two sets of genitalia.

Those attributes, not at all common, made it a peculiarity of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Now, in the middle of Halloween, when his life is highlighted, costume lovers take the opportunity to make their own with their peculiarities.

And although some do not look for it, Internet users relate them.

This is what happened to former Mexican soccer player Luis Roberto Alves, the popular ‘Zague’, who wanted to disguise himself as a horror character, but ended up being identified by his followers as the “man with three legs and two penises”.

‘Is the man with three legs real’

Frank Lentini, the man with three legs and two fully functional penises.

Photo:

Frank Lentini official website

In his ‘post’ on Facebook, ‘Zague’, who played the 1994 World Cup with Mexico, received dozens of comments saying “The Man with Three Legs”in addition to other striking messages.

Apparently, there were so many that the former player decided to delete the publication. But on Instagram the comments continue.

Although his costume does not closely resemble the historical Francesco Lentini, it seems that fans are mocking a leaked video of ‘Zague’ that came to light before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

More sports news

SPORTS

