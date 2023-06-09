Little Malek was found in Genoa in good condition: with her the father accused of the murder of his 29-year-old partner

Luckily the baby was found Malek, the 8-year-old girl who had been missing since Wednesday, together with her father Jamel, a 40-year-old Tunisian. The latter is also the main suspect for the femicide of his partner, a 29-year-old woman found dead in the house in Dunkirk, in northern France, where the two lived.

Yet another family tragedy has occurred in northern France, a Dunkirkinvolving in a certain sense also Italy, in particular the city of Genoa.

It all started on the day of Wednesday 7 Junewhen the French authorities intervened in an apartment in the town of Dunkirk and found the lifeless body of a woman of Tunisian nationality aged 29.

The body of the victim presented obvious signs of violence, hematomas and traces of strangulation. At the same time, the disappearance of his companion, the 40-year-old compatriot Jamel Younesand little Malek, aged 8, Daughter of the latter.

The transalpine law enforcement agencies suffered spread general information of the man and the girl, also involving the authorities of neighboring countries, such as Italy, in the research.

Yesterday, in the tragic situation, at least one positive turn. The baby has been found by the Italian authorities near the tourist port of Genoa. The girl was with her father and the two were embarking for Tunisia.

The small one it was in good condition fortunately and the man, arrested, is now in the hands of the authorities.

Malek’s dad’s background

Still no official source has confirmed that Jamel Younes is responsible for the death of his partner, even if, as mentioned, he is the prime suspect.

This is also because in the past man had been denounced by the woman for several episodes of domestic violence. The last police intervention was just Tuesday, a few hours before the 29-year-old was taken from her life.

Also neighborsquestioned by agents and interviewed by the media, have no confirmed that Jamel Younes was anything but kind, always aggressive, especially with his partner, whom he had often verbally and physically assaulted. Updates on this tragic event will follow.