The days go by and the Antioquia region does not leave the consternation for the passing of Liss Hernandezthe soccer player and model who died after suffering burns in more than 90% of her body, after the explosion of a portable fireplace.

According to members of the emergency department, the member of the 5-a-side soccer team ‘Divas del futbol’ was the victim of an incident with an ethanol fireplace on the night of Friday, April 14.

That day, in the company of who would be a suitor, the woman suffered burns on more than 90% of her body. Then, after 13 days in the hospital, Hernández, 29, passed away.

In this regard, the Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation into the step by step that led to the death of the player, mother of a 6-year-old boy. And the file contains details of what would have happened. This with the testimony of Hernández’s companion on that fateful evening.

The companion of the player who died after a chimney explosion spoke

The model was recognized in the world of sports. Photo: Instagram: Liss Hernandez

The explosion of the ethanol chimney occurred in one of the properties in the area of ​​Loma del Escobero, in Envigado.

On April 14, according to the account of Liss Estefanía Pareja Hernández’s companion, a portable fireplace was released in the place that arrived in a package without any specification about its use.

On the evening of that Friday, when the fire from the device lost intensity, the subject, who apparently was having a coffee while Hernández held a glass of wine, spilled alcohol on the fireplace.

There, as he stated, the bottle in which the alcohol rested, as it approached the flame, burst.

At that moment, the Divas player would have been a victim of fire. And the first thing she did, according to the story, would have been to go into the shower to try to put out the flames.

Then, Hernández was immediately transferred to the Manuel Uribe Ángel Hospitalfrom Envigado, where he received first aid.

However, due to the seriousness of the situation, she was taken to the San Vicente Fundación Hospital. She ended up passing away there on Friday, April 27.

The meaning goodbye of Divas

Liss Hernández, Divas Soccer model. Photo: Liss Hernandez’s Instagram

“When the people we love leave, they go from living among us to living in us”shared the Divas soccer team, due to the death of Hernández.

“The fact that you are not here now does not mean that you are in the presence of all those who remember you in life today. That visible body that sweated and left the best of itself on the pitch is gone, but it remains in the heart and mind that living memory of what she was in life and that will always keep her present. She did not leave forever, she transcended to a better life where nothing hurts and from there she will be taking care of each one of those who gave her life” (sic ), wrote Farley Torres, one of her friends, in the related publication.

