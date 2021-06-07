Passengers helped to detain and tie up a violent man who wanted to stop the plane and tried to storm the cockpit. The video and details of the incident were published by the Daily Mail.

On Friday, June 4, a Delta plane was flying from Los Angeles to Nashville. During the flight, one passenger, whose name remained unknown, decided to enter the cockpit, shouting “Stop the plane.” The crew members were able to quickly react to the violent behavior of the man; people sitting in the nearest chairs helped them to neutralize him.

The footage shows how the passengers keep the rowdy on the floor of the plane, fastening his arms and legs with zippers, then he was dragged to the back of the liner. Despite the settlement of the situation, the flight was redirected to the airport in Albuquerque.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident. After the plane landed, the riotous passenger was detained by the police.