The man who tried to take the boy to Lyublino said that the child asked to buy him food

The person who tried to take a child away in Moscow explained his actions. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

According to law enforcement, the detained 28-year-old attacker said that on July 1, the child himself approached him with a request to buy food. The victim was also questioned in the presence of his mother and a psychologist. The boy said that no illegal actions were committed against him. It has been preliminarily established that the child is being raised in a large family. The Lyublino interdistrict prosecutor’s office is supervising the investigation of the incident.

Earlier it was reported that the child was taken away from the man by a courier who noticed him taking him away. In the published video, the delivery man asks the bearded man if the child is his. He lets the boy go. “Everything was fine with us,” he assures and leaves.

According to eyewitnesses, the unkempt man first took the boy, who was walking in the yard on Stavropolskaya Street, into the bushes, and then took him by the hand and led him in an unknown direction.