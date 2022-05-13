He had already killed his wife in 1999. Two nights ago, Stefano Fattorelli stabbed his current partner: the conditions of the woman

Stefano Fattorelli, 50, was arrested on charges of attempted murder. This is the man who stabbed his partner in Padua two days ago. After seriously injuring her, he left her on the ground in his house and left.

The man was already known to the police. In 1999 he killed his wife Wilma Brands with 33 stab wounds in front of a cemetery in the province of Verona. Offense for which he has served his sentence.

Two nights ago, at the end of a quarrel, he attacked and wounded, with a stabbing weapon, the current partner. Sandra Pegoraro. Fortunately, the woman was rescued and after urgent transport to the hospital, she underwent surgery. Doctors have let it be known that she is out of danger and his condition is not serious.

After the murder of his wife, which took place in 1999, Stefano Fattorelli was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment. A punishment that was then reduced in the middle of the years for good behavior.

According to reports, it would appear that the 50-year-old warehouse worker would also be in prison harassed and beaten a psychologist. He was sentenced to another non-executive sentence of two years in prison.

Stefano Fattorelli and the attack by Sandra Pegoraro

To tell what happened, were the neighbors. The latter heard a sharp quarrel between the two and then the poor woman’s cries for help.

After the alarm raised to the 118 health workers, Fattorelli left the house. Those who knew them reported that recently Stefano had become too jealous of the woman and was obsessed with her cell phone, which he constantly checked. Not being able to live like this anymore, Sandra had decided to let him. A decision that the man was unable to accept. He decided to punish her by trying to kill her.

He is now accused of attempted murder and is in prison, awaiting the hearing. The prosecutor has made it known that his stay in prison will be requested, given his own criminal record.