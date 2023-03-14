Fernando Sabag Montiel, the 35-year-old man who tried to assassinate Cristina Kirchner last September, has just broken his public silence. The trial in which he is accused of attempted murder will begin soon, and while he has been held in pretrial detention for five months, Sabag Montiel has incriminated himself on television. “Imagine the nerves of being in the place,” he recounted. “I pulled the trigger and the shot didn’t come out. It had five bullets, ”he said in a brief call from the news channel C5N. Sabag also stated that he is not sorry, that he acted without help, and wanted to separate his girlfriend from the investigation: “Brenda Uliarte has nothing to do with it. I did it for of their own accord, do you understand? They are making up a story and I acted alone.”

Fernando Sabag Montiel and Brenda Uliarte are accused as co-authors of the attempted murder of the vice president on September 1 while she greeted a crowd at the door of her house. That week the accusation against her for corruption had become known and the Kirchner militancy had mobilized in support of the former president. Sabag Montiel infiltrated the crowd that Thursday night and tried to shoot him twice inches from his face. “I pulled the bolt back, and when I pulled the trigger it didn’t fire. Between so much tumult and so many people I was nervous ”, he recounted. He was arrested at the time.

The channel had found his phone through a letter signed by Sabag Montiel addressed to federal prosecutor Diego Luciani. Luciani has nothing to do with his case, but he has become a media star of anti-Kirchnerism for being the one who led the accusation for which Cristina Kirchner was convicted of corruption on December 6. In the letter leaked to the media, Sabag Montiel accused Kirchner, the judge handling her case, and her lawyers of having him “kidnapped” and having cut off all contact with him. He also asked Luciani that “judges of his confidence” intervene in the case against him. All of those mentioned had participated in some accusation of corruption against the former president (2007-2015) and current vice president. “I knew Luciani from TV before,” said Sabag Montiel in the conversation published by C5N. “It is obvious that Luciani has a fight, that he had problems with Cristina.”

Justice is about to finish the investigation phase to send Sabag Montiel and Brenda Uliarte, 23, who escaped from the scene that night and was arrested three days later, to trial. While many media debated whether Sabag Montiel was “a crazy man on the loose” or if everything was armed by the Government, the Justice was pulling a fine thread that was confirmed weeks later. “I ordered Vice Cristina to be killed. He didn’t come out because she went inside. A fight I swear, I had it there. I sent a guy to kill Cristi ”, said a message that Uliarte had sent to a friend by phone days before: it was not her first attempt.

“Next time I’ll go and trigger myself, Nando [por Sabag Montiel] failed. I do know how to shoot well, my hand does not tremble, ”she wrote to another friend the night of the attack. Uliarte, who during that weekend of confusion had gone out in the media to say that he lived with Sabag Montiel and that he was not an extraordinary guy, also told his contacts that he had a plan and financing to escape. Justice then arrested four far-right militants, leaders of violent protests against the Peronist government in which Uliarte had been present. One of them, Jonathan Morel, is a carpenter with a small business that, according to Kirchner’s lawyers, had received millions of pesos in payments from a company close to former Liberal president Mauricio Macri. The three have been prosecuted for “incitement to collective violence”, but the Justice has rejected Kirchner’s request to link them to the investigation into a possible “illicit association” that tried to assassinate her.

