

01/10/2025



Updated at 12:55 p.m.





The Aston Martin team takes a step forward. Fernando Alonso’s team begins the preseason by drastically reorganizing its management structure. One name stands out above the rest. Andy Cowell, until now executive director, also becomes the team leader of the Formula 1 structure, displacing Mike Krack to the position of track director. It is a blow to the table for the Briton, signed last summer after a successful period at Mercedes, where he was the architect of the hybrid engine that led the German team to win the World Cup seven years in a row, between 2014 and 2020. Now it will be the most authoritative voice in the British team, ready to start a new stage that will allow them to fight for the podium again in the short term.

Cowell’s is not the only movement. Enrico Cardile, also arriving last summer from Ferrari, assumes the position of technical director. He will be the one who supervises the design and development of the new cars from the renovated AMR Technology Campus. Cardile replaces Tom McCullough, who is leaving his F1 responsibilities to focus on other racing categories.

Cardile’s entry precedes the big moment that everyone is waiting for at Aston Martin, the arrival of Adrian Newey in March.

“These organizational changes are a natural evolution of the plans we have scheduled and I am incredibly excited about the future,” Cowell explained in the statement released by Aston Martin to announce the changes. “I have spent the last three months understanding and evaluating our performance, and I have been extremely impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team. “With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full factory team we are on our way to becoming a winning team.”