On the afternoon of November 4, 1936, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Education, Wenceslao Roces, appeared at the National Archaeological Museum (MAN) accompanied by a group of armed guards and another of militiamen. It required the presence of the director, Francisco Álvarez-Ossorio, and the curator of the Numismatic Cabinet, Felipe Mateu and Llopis. All the coins and gold medals in the museum were confiscated and had to be transferred to the ministry. It was one of the best collections in the world, created by Felipe V in 1711 and which, after successive extensions, reached the figure of 160,000 coins and 15,000 medals. Of these, 2,798 pieces of gold were never seen again, in what Martín Almagro, member of the Royal Academy of History, former director of MAN and professor at the Complutense University, considers the “greatest theft committed against heritage in history from Spain”.

But not everything went well, because the Valencian Mateu y Llopis, whose birth will soon be 120 years old, managed to thwart part of the operation by hiding unique and incalculable pieces in their underwear or under the pedestals of the statues. Today, they are still in the Archaeological Museum.

The militiaman rested his pistol against Mateu’s temple, demanding more speed in delivering the treasure. However, this was not daunted and slowed down the collection to the maximum. He even made some pure gold coins pass as silver to prevent his departure. However, after two days of haphazardly pouring pieces into boxes, most of the collection left the museum. “They would never come back”, as noted by professor and member of the Royal Academy of History Martín Almagro in his study The looting of the gold coins of the National Archaeological Museum in the Second Spanish Republic. “Now, that the 120th anniversary of the birth of Mateu is being celebrated, it is a good moment”, he declares to EL PAÍS, “to remember how a brave man saved part [un tercio] of the collection ”.

On July 23, 1936, a few days after Franco’s coup, the Government of the Republic created the so-called Board of Seizure and Protection of the Artistic Treasure. Its purpose was “to tackle the damage caused by the looting and burning of convents, monuments and libraries.” Thousands of objects were thus seized, which were grouped in the National Archaeological Museum, which in this way became an immense storehouse of works of art, jewelry and antiques. The officials of the institution could not cope when trying to classify what they were being handed over, when the order came to also requisition the museum’s own numismatic collection “which represented a unique and irreplaceable set”, explains Almagro.

Officials from the Facultative Corps of Archives, Libraries and Museums did not believe the surprising order. For this reason, they began to hide the most important pieces, such as the Great Double of Pedro I, around the building’s dependencies, even under the great statue of Empress Livia in the Roman Patio. The conservative Felipa Niño, for example, hid several pieces between her clothes, which she dropped when she approached a pilaster or a chest and then pushed them with her foot. But the government representatives realized the deception and placed a table and two powerful electric lights at the entrance of the museum so that “there they would dump the coins in the militia hats without any order and then put them in two large boxes.” They only weighed, to the indignation of Mateu, who demanded a detailed list of what was requisitioned.

The next day, he was required to finish collecting all the gold left in the building. Thus, he delivered several trays with 585 Arab and 322 Visigoth pieces. Only the value of these, according to the professor’s calculations, would exceed the current 10 million euros. Everything was sealed, put into a car that “quickly left for the ministry and, from there, they were taken to the Torre de los Serranos, in Valencia, and then transferred to the Pedralbes monastery in Barcelona and to the Ministry of Finance”, the study indicates.

A plane, days later, carried the collection, along with thousands of other objects seized from banks and private homes, to Paris. The treasure was kept in the Spanish embassy under the control of the diplomat Pablo de Azcárate. From here they were transported to the port of Le Havre and hastily loaded onto the yacht Vita, why andhe French Government had just recognized Franco’s in February 1939 and ordered the return of the pieces to Spain. But it was too late, since the ship managed to leave and arrive in Mexico on April 1, 1939. Of the 138.4 kilos of gold that the boat carried, 16 were the coins of the National Archaeological Museum, 11.5% of the total.

He Vita unloaded at the port of Tampico without going through customs. Their cargo was transferred to an armored car and, with a strong escort, taken to Mexico City on April 2. Everything was stored in the residence of the secretary of the Embassy, ​​José Argüelles, where it was under the personal control of Indalecio Prieto, Minister of Finance of the Republic, who took them, in turn, to a house on the street of Michoacán that was communicated with a house of his property. Then a confrontation began with Juan Negrín, president of the Government in exile, over who would keep the treasure, including the MAN coins. Martín Almagro fears that many were melted.

The new director of the museum, then Blas Taracena, made arrangements with the Mexican government of Lázaro Cárdenas to try to recover them. In addition, a letter was written in three languages ​​addressed to the main museums in the world asking for help. None were recovered, although there are theories that argue that part of the Arab collection was kept by the Mexican Executive, while the Visigoth one passed to private collections in the United States.

“No document has been published on this subject, nor has documentation related to it appeared in any file, which prevents him from knowing what really happened with a great missing treasure,” laments Martín Almagro.

Over time, MAN was rebuilding its collection and today it has around 300,000 pieces, many of them unique in the world such as a quaternion of the Emperor Augustus, the Great Double of Pedro I and a centén of Felipe IV, exceptional coins and medals, that Felipe Mateu and Llopis and their companions hid – risking their lives – in the most unheard of places in the museum.

Carmen Marcos, current deputy director of the museum, recalls that in the 1990s, curator Carmen Alfaro toured various foreign museums looking for the stolen pieces. She did not find them. “But we do not forget. For this reason, each auction, each exhibition, each sale we review it to the millimeter looking for the pieces of the seizure ”, ends the directive of a museum, which today treasures 7,000 gold coins, including the most important ones that Mateu and Llopis saved,“ but they are not all, at the moment … “.