After a week, Christian Jouret had given up hope that his grandfather – and the person who had raised him – was alive.

And it is that more than five days had passed since his grandfather Jerry Jouret, 81, had left his house on the mountain in the town of Big Pine, California, to go to his residence in the state of Nevada, but had not arrived.

Finally, after six days of searching, the man, who is a former NASA employee, was rescued after his car was buried in the snow.

He had managed to survive thanks to some biscotti (a biscuit made with pistachio) and some croissants.

“It was all a miracle,” the grandson told the BBC.

“It seemed incredible to us that a man who had done so many things in his life would get trapped in his car and die of hypothermia,” he said.

Jerry had been trapped in the snow after the heavy storms that have swept over California in recent weeks, especially in the north of the state.

At least 13 people have died amid heavy snowfall. The authorities indicated that at least one case has been confirmed to be directly related to the storms and another eight are being investigated.

On February 24, Jerry had been driving for about a half hour after leaving his mountain home in Big Pine – on a four-hour drive to his Nevada residence – when he accidentally ended up on a smaller road and his truck got stuck in a block of snow.

But Jerry didn’t panic. Instead, his granddaughter said, he began to put into practice the things he had learned from the television series “Survivor,” which he watched with his wife.

And although she was only wearing a light jacket, she was able to maintain her body temperature thanks to a thin quilt and a towel in the car.

delayed rescue

Jerry, who is a mathematician, managed to get the car battery to last for about three and a half days. To hydrate, he rolled down the window of the vehicle and drank some snow and to eat he had some snacks that he had saved.

“He managed to survive thanks to snow, croissants and biscotti,” his grandson recounted.

Things got worse when Jerry’s car battery died while he was rolling up the car window. That happened two days before he was rescued, which left him even more vulnerable, especially when temperatures reached below zero.

Jerry’s rescue was delayed due to bad weather, something that concerned the family, who knew it was a race against time.

“I figured she must be really scared that this was the end of her days,” Christian recounted.

On March 9, after six days, a helicopter was able to approach the place where Jerry was stuck, although many pilots of other aircraft mistook his car for a rock and passed by.

As soon as they could, rescuers put Jerry in the helicopter and took him to a hospital.

There, the nurses were surprised to find her vital signs completely normal, with no trace of hypothermia. Instead, his grandson recounted, his grandfather “shouted with joy” to him over the phone.

“He’s not a very emotional guy, but I imagine this affected him in some way,” he said.

“I cried a lot. I didn’t realize how much we take people’s presence in our lives for granted,” she added.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, where the accident occurred, said the helicopter found the car stuck in the snow after a cell signal was traced to an area along Death Valley Road.

“As the crew approached to inspect, a window rolled down and a person began to wave from inside the vehicle,” he explained in a press release.

