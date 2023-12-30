Geneva. 1985. US President Ronald Reagan and the leader of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, newly arrived at the Kremlin, met in the Swiss city. The objective was to give a 180 degree turn to the tense relations that the two blocks still maintained on the international board. “The world is watching us,” Gorbachev told Reagan. The Geneva Summit marked the beginning of the end of the Cold War and, for its purposes, the beginning of perestroika and its openness policy, glasnost.

In that famous meeting, there were two details that were overlooked. One is a discreet coincidence: the event was celebrated on November 19, a sacred date in the history of the noble game, since that same day, in 1888, the Cuban genius José Raúl Capablanca was born. The second detail does have its weight, so much so that it has become the heartbeat of this story. Let me tell you: President Reagan privately urged Gorbachev to release, as a gesture of goodwill, Jewish activist Natan Sharansky, who had been a child chess prodigy in the 1950s. In 1977, Sharansky was imprisoned in Lefortovo prison, a kind of Soviet Guantanamo, accused of working for the CIA and high treason.

The Jewish question



In 1967, after the Six-Day War between Israel and an Arab coalition led by Egypt, many Jews applied for visas to leave the Soviet Union. Since the vast majority of them were denied this permission, the term “refúsenik” was coined to refer to citizens who were denied any possibility of leaving the USSR.

Natan Sharansky was denied an exit visa to Israel in 1973. His wife, Avital, was granted administrative permission. This episode pushed Sharansky to become spokesperson for the Moscow Helsinki Group, an organization that ensured compliance with human rights in Soviet territory. Thus, the name of Natan Sharansky appeared in the center of the political target of the KGB agents.

Not in vain did KGB director Yuri Andropov believe that “the struggle for human rights was part of a broad imperialist plot to undermine the foundations of the Soviet state.” On March 15, 1977, in an apartment on Gorky Street in central Moscow, Sharansky was talking to two American journalists about the recent release of Mikhail Stern, a doctor who had been accused of poisoning non-Jewish children. A few minutes after six in the evening, eight secret policemen burst into the apartment on Gorky Street and detained Sharansky. They pushed him into a car and drove to the Lefortovo prison. The crimes for which Sharansky was arrested were punishable by death.

Many years after that episode, Sharansky himself recalled the scene with irony: «I was always an ambitious person. When I was five, six or seven years old, I wanted to be number one in the world in chess. When I realized that it wasn't going to be, I moved on to mathematics. Then, when I found out I wouldn't be number one in math either, I started to see what else I could be. And I thought he could be a great political prisoner. “That's how I ended up in prison.”

Thousands of mental games



Natan learned to play chess with his father, Boris, a cultured journalist, with whom he had reviewed the classic texts of Homer and Virgil. Very soon, chess became Sharansky's greatest passion. “I loved the way the game gave me power over adults,” he admitted. “Not long after, I was already beating my older brother, Leonid, so I started looking for rivals away from home.” At the age of 14, Sharansky became chess champion of Donetsk, his hometown.

The boy stood out, above all, for his prodigious ability to play games blindfolded. At that moment, Natan believed that this skill was as showy as it was useless. However, during the years of prison, he saved her life. In the cell, he was forbidden to read or write, but in his mind he played “thousands of games,” Natan confessed. “And I won them all.”

After 18 months of trial, Sharansky was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor. He spent nine years in Perm-36, a seedy gulag in which he suffered severe solitary confinement. For more than 400 days, they locked him in punishment cells. In his autobiographical book 'Fear No Evil' (1989), Sharansky recounts the details of his captivity and how he survived the torture of interrogations.

It is a shocking read. In one passage, he writes: “At the table in my cell, I began to analyze a variation of the French defense, my favorite chess opening. Its distinctive feature is that Black opens with the king's pawn, but advances only one square instead of the usual two, giving up the center and inviting his opponent to mount a quick attack. But, although Black is exposed to strong pressure during the first moves, he eventually has the resources to mount a successful counterattack. If they can resist White's initial attack, Black's prospects are excellent. Sharansky, in the dark solitude of his cell, adopted the theory: “If I can endure…” he thought.

Chess against the KGB



Five years before his confinement, Natan was an exemplary student at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. There he wrote a thesis titled 'Simulation of the decision-making process in conflict situations based on chess endings'. For the examining committee, this work constituted the first program in the world capable of playing an ending. Without a doubt, they were exaggerating.

What Sharansky did not imagine was that this model would help him adopt “a similar approach in the game he was about to play against the KGB.” In his own words: “I felt like a chess player facing a much weaker opponent. “They did exactly what they were supposed to do, and I knew their every move in advance: their threats and warnings, their blackmail attempts, their flattery and their promises.” This is how Sharansky passed his one hundred and twenty-five interrogations.

On February 11, 1986, Natan Sharansky became the first political prisoner released by Mikhail Gorbachev. Sharansky was exchanged by Soviet spies on the Glienicker Brucke bridge in Berlin, the 'Bridge of Spies' that inspired Steven Spielberg's film of the same name. Numerous print media outlets around the world covered the exchange. There is an iconic image, a portrait that symbolizes a new time in which we see Sharansky escorted by the American ambassador to Germany, Richard Burt. The first thing Sharansky did was travel to Israel to meet with her wife, Avital, who had not stopped fighting for a single day on the diplomatic front to achieve the release of her husband. It is said that Sharansky, as soon as he saw her, said: “Sorry for being late.”

Kasparov and the horse from 'h1'



In October 1994, Gari Kasparov offered a simultaneous games exhibition in Tel Aviv. Natan Sharansky was one of the twenty rivals of the Ogre of Baku. He managed to make a draw. Even today, Kasparov remembers that match with some disappointment: “Honestly, I don't know how I tied that game.” Two years later, in Jerusalem, in another simultaneous exhibition, Sharansky put his finger on the matter and defeated Kasparov.

At that time, Natan was Israel's Minister of Commerce and Industry in the first government of Benjamin Netanyahu, a political figure with whom he forged a close friendship. I've been reviewing the game between Kasparov and Sharansky. It is very instructive. Kasparov was clear: “I made a serious mistake and Sharansky punished me.” But there is something else. Sharansky played his favorite opening with black: the French defense. It is in that detail where the secret lies.

Kasparov and Sharansky became good friends, on and off the board. In 2006, when Natan published his book 'The Case For Democracy', he gave a copy to the former world champion with the following dedication: “To the dissident Kasparov, by the chess player Sharansky.” In 2018, at the exclusive Cipriani 25 Broadway restaurant in New York, a farewell ceremony was held for Sharansky as outgoing president of the Jewish Agency. Illustrious personalities such as George W. Bush attended the meeting; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gari Kasparov. As a gift, Kasparov asked the Ukrainian chess composer Eduard Eilazian to design him a problem in tribute to Sharansky's life.

At a table in the restaurant, on a board, Kasparov showed his friend Natan the position. White plays. A knight in the corner of 'h1' represents Sharansky in his solitary confinement cell. I have spent entire days analyzing the problem, without success. The knight cannot jump to 'f2' or 'g3' because there are white pawns on both squares. It's frustrating. Not even the most powerful computer modules are capable of finding the solution. However, there is. Today I found her. There is a hidden, winning combination in which Sharansky, that is, the white knight on 'h1', frees himself and helps the rest of the pieces to checkmate the enemy king. It's a beautiful sequence. Impossible, complex and beautiful. Like Sharansky's life itself.