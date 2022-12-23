The 42-year-old man is a Roman, with precedents against the person. He is suspected of having attacked Cascarano in Via del Corso, while he was tying the bicycle to a pole.

The carabinieri of the Parioli company, coordinated by the provincial command of the Arma, have identified and arrested the alleged person responsible for having pricked Livia Cascarano, a film and theater actress in the back with a syringe in recent days in Rome.

The investigators of the barracks in Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina have traced the alleged perpetrator. The investigations started from the images filmed by the victim herself, who after being stung would be able to identify the person responsible by following him with the bicycle and filming him with the mobile phone.

The 42-year-old was taken to the barracks and interrogated. His position is being examined by the investigators, but it is not excluded that he will be reported for aggravated personal injuries.

The victim, who was not seriously injured, underwent tests for HIV and hepatitis, in the hope of not having contracted any disease.