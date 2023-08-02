A Japanese man who dresses in a costume tailored to collie he has said that online trolls make fun of his desire to be a dog. Known only as I playthe man spent two million yen, equivalent to 235,449 Mexican pesos, on a realistic costume to fulfill his lifelong fantasy of “turning into an animal.”

I play waited for 40 days until the company specializing in costumes and makeup, zeppet, he finished his dog costume and finally made his dream come true. In some of his most recent updates to his nearly 30,000 subscribers to Youtubeyou can see I play playing in his backyard, on all fours, and trying to do tricks in exchange for fake dog food.

But he’s also recently ventured into the outside world to meet other people and animals for the first time. In a couple of surreal videos posted on his channel Youtube “I want to be an animal”, you first see I play being taken for a walk on a leash, and later seen sniffing at other dogs in a park before rolling on the ground.

I play now claims he is being harassed online.

One Twitter user said:

“A Japanese man spent over $2 million yen on this border collie costume. They can’t convince me that this isn’t some weird sex thing. “Men will literally spend $2 million yen to transform into a border collie instead of going to therapy.”

In response to comments, I play said:

“It saddens me that people can think that. I love animals and I enjoy acting like a collie. This is my hobby, so I’ll keep doing it. It makes me happy and it makes other people happy too.”

the wanderings of I play they were apparently welcomed in the video by passersby and other dogs, who seemed more curious than anything.

But despite having built a loyal following, I play he’s not ready to take off his disguise yet.

I play told MailOnline in May of last year:

“Since I was little, I wanted to be an animal. I think it is a desire for transformation. “I’ve thought about it for as long as I can remember.”

The dog lover said he has hidden his identity and human face from the world because he doesn’t want to be judged by the people he meets.

“I don’t want my hobbies to be known,” he said, “especially by the people I work with.” “They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason I can’t show my true face.” Then, at the end of last year, I play he told the Mirror that he has not yet built up enough confidence to tell some of his closest friends about his hobby. “I rarely tell my friends because I’m afraid they’ll think I’m weird,” she said. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to find out that I turned into an animal.”

I play He said he enjoys “doing things that only dogs do.”

In September, I play he made his first attempt to get out into the open. She said in a video of Youtube documenting the experience that he felt “nervous and a little scared.”

“I wear a leash because people are surprised when they see me. I am very nervous, ”she said in the video. “Do you remember your dreams from when you were little? You want to be a hero or a magician. “I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.” She noted how nice the wind felt on his fur and rolled in the grass in his backyard.

I play He said he wears sandals to protect his feet and the bottom of the costume from getting dirty, after spending more than $235,000 pesos to make it custom.

His viral videos have attracted like-minded fans, with one saying:

“You inspire us to fulfill our dreams too.”

Another wrote:

“I hope to become the animal that I want to be too. You are an inspiration to us.”

the japanese company zeppetwhich creates costumes for TV commercials and movies, took 40 days to make the costume.

A spokesperson said:

“Modeled after a collie dog, it replicates the appearance of a real dog walking on all fours.”

Via: Daily Mail

Editor’s note: Let everyone be what they want to be, if they don’t cause harm to anyone, why should we hurt them emotionally?