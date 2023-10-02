In an incident that shook social media and real life, A home delivery food delivery man was found not guilty after shooting a 21-year-old YouTuber, Tanner Cook.in the middle of a practical joke.

(Read also: Looting continues in California: Target closes 9 stores due to the wave of robberies).

The incident took place on April 2 in Dulles, Washington, when Cook was chasing the delivery man, Alan Collie.while recording content for his prank channel on YouTube, called “Classified Goons.”

Despite Collie’s repeated attempts to ask Cook to stop, The situation escalated until Collie, feeling threatened, fired in self-defense.causing panic among those present.

For many, this incident reflects the growing tension between online interaction and the real world. Many content creators on platforms like YouTube often cross boundaries in pursuit of views and followers, which raises questions about responsibility and the consequences of their actions.

(Read on: Do you live in the US? This is what you need to know from the October 4 emergency alarm test.)

Six months after the incident, the court concluded that Collie did not act with premeditation and that he fired in an attempt to protect himself.

This acquittal generated a debate about the limits of self-defense and responsibilities of those who use social networks to create controversial content.



(We recommend: Tragedy nightclub in Spain is owned by Colombians: new details revealed).

The court’s decision also raises questions about how social media platforms They can contribute to the escalation of situations in real life.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL