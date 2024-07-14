Political scientist Mikheev: police could have eliminated Trump’s shooter on command

Russian political scientist Sergei Mikheev said that the man who shot former US leader Donald Trump could have been held at gunpoint from the start. The corresponding comment is cited by RIA News.

According to the expert, this is indicated by the rapid elimination of the shooter. As soon as the police received the command, he was immediately eliminated. At the same time, Mikheev noted that the assumptions about the assassination attempt being staged by Trump’s team are far from reality.

“Talk about a ‘self-inflicted gunshot’ is extremely dubious. It is clear who benefits from it. In the case of a ‘self-inflicted gunshot’, they would hardly have aimed at the head,” the agency’s source explained, adding that poisoning would be a better option for simulating an assassination attempt.

Earlier, Pyotr Fefelov, an expert in the field of integrated security at the Vityaz Security Group, called Trump’s security a mistake. According to the expert, the relevant services should have identified and taken control of all possible firing points before the rally began, but they did not do so.