A defendant in a criminal case for the murder of a man in Krasnodar has been charged and a preventive measure has been chosen. This was reported on March 3 by the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.

“The court, at the request of the investigator, chose a preventive measure in the form of detention and charged the defendant with the murder of an acquaintance (Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),” the department’s Telegram channel states.

It is noted that during interrogation the accused admitted guilt in the incriminated crime. A weapon was also seized from him, which will undergo a ballistic examination. Further investigation is ongoing.

The murder of a man in Krasnodar was reported on March 1. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on this fact. According to the investigation, a 54-year-old unknown man on Budyonny Street in the city center fired two shots from a gun into the chest of a 58-year-old man, as a result of which he died on the spot. The suspect was detained.

Surveillance video shows a man taking a hunting rifle from a parked car, heading towards his victim and firing a shot. After that, he reloads the weapon and shoots again. The man then moves away and places the gun on the hood of the car.

Izvestia’s source said that the reason for the murder could have been debt: the killer owed the deceased 7 million rubles, taking the money as collateral for the house. He shot the victim to avoid paying back the money and to avoid losing his house. According to information from local social networks, the murdered man was a businessman originally from Africa; he used to own a nightclub, and then he began working in the agricultural sector.