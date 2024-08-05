MIA: Man who fired at scooter riders with a pistol detained in Moscow

A man who got angry at scooter riders and fired a pistol at them was detained in Moscow. This reports REN TV with reference to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the department, the offender has already been taken to the police department for further investigation.

The incident took place in the south of Moscow. According to the victims, the man started shouting at four scooter riders after they overtook him. He accused them of blocking the road and almost hitting him. After that, the suspect pulled out a traumatic pistol and opened fire. Two scooter riders were wounded in the back.

The prosecutor’s office monitors the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the progress and results of the procedural investigation.