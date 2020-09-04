Alexei Baryshnikov, who seized the Alfa Bank branch in May, was officially declared insane. This was told by his lawyer Maxim Kichigin, reports TASS…

As the lawyer clarified, the corresponding decision was made by experts from the Serbsky Institute. In this regard, according to the defender, the court can now release Baryshnikov from criminal liability, sending him to compulsory treatment.

It is noted that soon the materials of this case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for approval of the decree on compulsory medical measures.

Earlier, Alexei Baryshnikov admitted his guilt during interrogation. In addition, he stated that the purpose of the hostage-taking was “to find out the truth.”

We will remind, on May 23, Baryshnikov took hostages in one of the capital branches of Alfa-Bank. The man threatened to blow up the building and demanded to bring the singer Olga Buzova to him. The attacker was detained during a special operation.