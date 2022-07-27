He researched virus spread in air raid shelters during World War II, once stood a few meters from a nuclear missile and helped British Secret Service dismantle IRA bombs: the life of James Lovelock – who died on Tuesday, July 26, exactly at his 103rd birthday. birthday – was far from monotonous. But the British chemist, environmentalist and inventor became most famous in the 1970s for his Gaia hypothesis – the theory that the Earth is one large superorganism.

Lovelock also loved the small. From walks with his wife Sandy along Chesil Beach, the beach in front of their home in the southern English county of Dorset. Or a savory pie at Bellenie’s Bakehouse in Abbotsbury, four miles away, where he often went on foot – including in the years following his centenary. When those trips to the village were temporarily canceled due to the corona pandemic, he walked up and down the stairs at least thirty times a day to stay fit. He also continued to take walks on the beach regularly, until six months ago, when he had difficulty walking due to a fall. The complications of that fall ultimately proved fatal to him, his family has said; he died Tuesday evening surrounded by his loved ones.

Experiments on himself

James Ephraim Lovelock was born on 26 July 1919 in the English village of Letchworth, north of London, to Tom and Nell Lovelock. “I think I was an unwanted child conceived during the celebration of the end of World War I, late 1918,” he wrote in his biography at age 80. Homage to Gaia – without bitterness, rather as an observation. For the first five years of his life, he was raised by his grandmother, “with an excess of love.” He later moved with his parents to the London Borough of Brixton. On weekends, he went out into nature with his father, who taught him to catch trout with his bare hands. He also spent most of his time in the library, reading books on chemistry and astronomy. With the proceeds from his stamp collection, he built a shortwave radio as a teenager – thus taking his first steps as an engineer.

Lovelock studied chemistry at the University of Manchester. During the war, he conducted research into the treatment of burns at the National Institute of Medical Research, refusing to use rabbits as laboratory animals. Instead, he conducted the experiments on himself. A doctor at the institute, Dr. Frank Hawking, invited him to dinner at his home. “His wife cooked and asked me to hold the baby,” Lovelock wrote in his book Welcome to the Novacene, which he published at the age of 100. “So I stood for a brief moment with baby Stephen Hawking in my arms.”

During the same period, he also researched the spread of respiratory viruses, he told in an interview with NRC early March 2020: “During World War II, people feared a large-scale pandemic because everyone was so close together in the air raid shelters. So I had to find out how disease transmission took place, and what forms of disinfection would help.” In 1948 he obtained his doctorate from The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

During World War II, Lovelock was married to his first great love, Helen Hyslop; together they had four children. Helen died in 1989 from the effects of multiple sclerosis. A year before her death, Lovelock met his second wife, Sandy Orchard, at a conference. He candidly writes about their love life in his biography: “After a short, light meal, we went to our hotel suite for an intense lovemaking that lasted all night.” They stayed together until his death, and during the interview with NRC he declared that he was “still madly in love” with her.

Life on Earth

After his promotion, Lovelock developed further as an inventor. In 1957 he designed an Electron Capture Detector (ECD) to detect atoms and molecules. At the time, Lovelock used the cylindrical device to demonstrate that CFCs were ubiquitous in the atmosphere. Subsequently, those CFCs were also found to be harmful to the ozone layer, and their production was banned. Thus, Lovelock’s invention, along with the book Silent Spring by Rachel Carson often cited as the start of the environmental movement. The US government later wrested the patent for the ECD from him, Lovelock told The Green Amsterdammer“I’ve always cared too little about money. You can see that in the house we live in.”

Lovelock worked for NASA in the 1960s and 1970s. Against NRC he said: “NASA was looking for a way to analyze gases in the Martian atmosphere and the ECD was small enough.” Thus, in 1975, the device traveled with the Viking I, the first successful Mars lander. “Every now and then I look at the sky and I think: there is an invention of mine. That’s a nice thought.”

His NASA period also gave birth to his Gaia hypothesis, which he set out in a 1974 article. The book followed later Gaia, in which he outlines how the earliest life on Earth “quickly took control of the planetary environment” and how a self-regulating system has been in place ever since. According to the later tightened theory, life on earth, in interaction with abiotic factors (such as the air, rocks and the ocean), ensures that the earth remains habitable – not too hot, not too cold, not too low in oxygen, etcetera. Lovelock supported his ideas in the 1980s with a computer model, Daisyworld. On an imaginary planet, two kinds of daisies grow, black and white. When it gets too cold, the black daisies increase in number. They absorb sunlight, making it warmer. At those higher temperatures, the white daisies flourish, which reflect sunlight. Such examples of dynamic equilibrium can be found everywhere in nature, according to Lovelock – for example in calcareous algae that contain CO . 2 absorb from the ocean and play a regulating role in the carbon cycle.

Self-regulating ability

The name Gaia was not invented by Lovelock himself, but by the American writer William Golding – author of the famous book Lord of the Flies – who was a supporter of the idea of ​​a self-regulating Earth. The theory was certainly well received in the 1970s and is still being quoted: just as this Thursday is Earth Overshoot Day (the date on which humanity has consumed all the raw materials the earth can produce in one year), environmental scientists are warning that the self-regulating capacity of the earth will come under pressure due to, among other things, population growth and loss of biodiversity.

At the same time, there are also opponents of the Gaia hypothesis, including Richard Dawkins and Stephen J. Gould. The latter called it “no more than a metaphor.” Lovelock himself didn’t mind too much. Pessimism was not in his nature, he emphasized regularly in interviews: “Life is there to be enjoyed.”