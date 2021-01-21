Sándor Márai said that we age in parts and that allows us to understand that Rudy Giuliani has begun to age because of the most sensitive of them: his dignity. This Manhattan lawyer, who served as mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001, was a hero in the eyes of the world for how he faced the recovery of morale in the city after the attack on the Twin Towers. However, his performance as a lawyer for Donald Trump, after the elections in which Joe Biden won, has been pathetic.

The outgoing president, who is very furious with him, does not even approve of his behavior, to the point of deciding not to pay his $ 20,000 a day bills.

Not only because of his unsuccessful campaign to denounce the alleged electoral fraud, but also because of the indignity of many of his interventions.

It is surprising how someone who earned everyone’s respect squandered his public image in the final stretch of his life. The New York Times has published in the last hours that Trump prefers not to have him by his side in the defense of the second impeachment.

Demeaning anecdotes have been happening in recent weeks. Giuliani, who was named Time magazine character of the year two decades ago, was seen sweating hair dye down his sideburns during a press conference in which he accused the election of fraud and communist conspiracy.

It was he who organized a meeting with the press at the luxurious Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia to report on the initiatives against the results in Pennsylvania and for this he mistakenly reserved a garden center with the same name next to a sex shop.

The FBI accuses him of having tried to obtain a pardon from Trump, in exchange for two million dollars, for a CIA agent who leaked classified information. And it can even be investigated for using a phrase from Tyrion Lannister, the dwarf from Game of Thrones, encouraging the insurrection in a rally before the protesters that would end up in the Capitol.

And still two more recent acts of indignity: appearing in the movie Borat 2 touching her genitals to an actress playing a journalist and letting out a loud flatulence during the public hearing in Michigan, which was recorded by a reporter for the Huffington Post.

Dignity is the respect one has for oneself. And that does not depend on the client portfolio, nor on the decorations received. Rudy Giuliani is today a man who ruined his own biography.

Márius Carol is a journalist, editorial advisor of La Vanguardia, 2021.