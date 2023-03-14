The image sums up the complex situation in Georgia. A woman faces off against water cannon fire while brandishing a European Union flag. She happened last Tuesday in front of the Tbilisi Parliament, the capital of a country with just 3.7 million inhabitants that has acquired great strategic weight since its independence from the USSR in 1991.

Around her were joined by other activists waving the EU flag, even as the force of the water pushed them backwards. They were protesting against a bill that Parliament had just approved in first reading, known as the foreign agents law, and which was finally withdrawn last Friday due to the protests it sparked. The rule, inspired by Russian legislation implemented in 2012, provided for fines and penalties of up to five years in prison for all media, NGOs and activists who received at least 20% of their funds from outside the country. In Russia, it has since allowed the closure of independent media and the imprisonment of several people.

Behind the water cannons were the police; behind the riot police is the party that has governed the country since 2012, Georgian Dream, with its prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili. And behind the police, the government and the prime minister looms the gigantic shadow of tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, the man who no longer needs to be in photos. But he did in 2012 when he founded Georgian Dream. He was elected prime minister that same year and retired from the front row of politics in November 2013.

Protesters carrying a European Union flag are suppressed with a water cannon by Georgian riot police, in Tbilisi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Photo: ZURAB TSERTSVADZE (AFP)

Kornely Kakachia, director of the Tbilisi-based think tank Georgian Institute of Politics, collaborated in 2017 on a study on oligarchs in Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia. The study highlighted that in Georgia, unlike Ukraine, there was no group of magnates to balance power, but one man, Ivanishvili, with full influence in politics, justice and the media. Kakachia indicates in an exchange of messages: “Ivanishvili is outside of democratic control, outside of institutional checks and balances. But ultimately he is the one in charge of the country, which puts Georgia in a vulnerable position both vis-a-vis democracy and vis-a-vis foreign policy.”

Ivanishvili was born 67 years ago in Chorvila, a small town 170 kilometers from the capital of Georgia. He was the youngest of five children of a miner and a housewife. In an interview with the magazine Forbes During the electoral campaign in March 2012, he assured that sometimes in his house there was no money for shoes, that he had access to electricity at the age of eight and his first radio at the age of 14. He completed his studies in Engineering and Economics, in 1984 he left for Moscow. And there he started his fortune selling computers and phones. In 1990 he founded a bank and seven years later a conglomerate of metallurgical companies, Metalloinvest.

When he stood for election, he renounced his Russian nationality. His fortune rose then, according to Forbes, to 6,400 million dollars (6,000 million euros). The millionaire claimed to have sold all his businesses in Russia. And he was trying to disassociate himself before international public opinion from a Putin who had become Russian president in the year 2000. “When Putin came to power I started to pack my bags,” he confessed in the aforementioned interview.

The tycoon moved in ambiguity as soon as he came to power with a promise that today is more quixotic than ever: he promised to integrate his country into the European Union and NATO, at the same time that he intended to restore relations with Moscow. In Georgia, the memory of the five-day war still weighs heavily, when Russia invaded the country in 2008, and proclaimed the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, regions that covered 20% of its territory.

Where is Georgia going?

The big question now is, where is Georgia going and where does Ivanishvili intend to take it?

Regis Gente, a journalist and post-Soviet expert who has lived in Tbilisi for 21 years, believes that for the past two years, and especially since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the tycoon has been forced to renounce his calculated ambiguity under pressure from Russia. “He is the only important man in Georgian politics. The others don’t count. The first Minister [Irakli Garibashvili] is nobody. Ivanishvili, however, is very powerful, not just because he is rich, but because he knows how politics works in the post-Soviet zone. He knows who to buy from and how to do it. But he made his fortune in Russia and it will always be under the control of Moscow. In addition, there is a very significant fact: Ivanishvili has never been criticized in the Russian press. And it’s obvious to me that this law on foreign agents has been pushed by Russia.”

All the sources consulted agree that the man who truly rules in Georgia is Ivanishvili. Monica Ellena, Eurasia editor at the Institute for War and Peace Reporting, based in London after living in Georgia for four years, argues that since 2012, “a considerable number” of senior government officials and party officials “had, and continue to have” , strong ties to Ivanishvili. “They owe him their political career.” Ellena says that Georgia’s relationship with Brussels and Washington has taken a nosedive in the last year and a half. And she blames the magnate. “But this is not something Georgians will ever accept,” she predicts. “The vast majority of the population is openly pro-EU, openly anti-Russian and openly supportive of Ukraine’s fight for survival after the Russian invasion.”

Bidzina Ivanishvili, at a press conference in Tbilisi in 2013. Shakh Aivazov (AP)

the american journalist Joshua Kucera, based in Tbilisi for two years, does not believe that the tycoon is pro-Russian. “The opposition likes to call the ruling party pro-Russian,” he maintains. “But Georgian Dream’s main interest is to hold on to power. As for Ivanishvili’s motivations, they are difficult to understand. It may be that he moves a historical purpose. Like many very rich people, he perhaps wants to “save” the country from him and believes that he is the only one capable of doing it.

For his part, the researcher Max Frasof the London School of Economics (LSE) Consulting, indicates by email: “The bill [sobre agentes extranjeros] he is pro-russian. But whose side is Ivanishvili on? That is the million dollar question. He made money from it in Russia, lived in France and has contacts everywhere. He is, first of all, a billionaire. And he knows that Georgians are pro-Europeans. He knows that the EU and NATO have to be a priority. And many people in his first Cabinet were pro-European. Since 2012 his party has made moves towards Europe, such as visa and association agreements. But the latest move is undoubtedly pro-Russian.”

Fras adds that since the invasion of Ukraine, Georgian Dream, the ruling party, has made several moves that bring it closer to the Kremlin: “Georgia has refused to join the Western sanctions regime against Russia. And the foreign agent law unfairly targets Georgia’s fragile civil society.”

This law would allow, according to Fras, to control organizations that work with Western donors. “But the organizations that receive black money from Russia would not be subject to the rule, because the funds they receive are not registered anywhere”, he concludes.

For her part, sociologist Mira Milosevich, from the Elcano Royal Institute, believes that The fact of applying to join the EU, as Sueño Georgiano did, is due to the intention of accessing the European funds they obtain for applying for the candidacy. “The Kremlin’s strategy is to have pro-Russian men in the government. And with the law on foreign agents they intend to divide the population between patriots and non-patriots, ”he points out.

The Netherlands Analyst Jelger Groeneveld, a specialist in the Caucasus, concludes: “Ivanishvili may not necessarily be pro-Russian, but he has vested interests. He tries to protect them by running the country as his personal fiefdom. And these interests are not favored by the rules that the EU requires in terms of public tenders, corruption, separation of powers, etc. … “.

The bill on foreign agents was formally withdrawn by the Government last Friday, due to pressure from the street and after the rejection of the European Union. But there are activists who mistrust the true intentions of the Georgian Dream. And they believe that although they have won this battle, the fight continues between pro-Russians and supporters of Europe. And the tycoon no longer speaks in public about his intentions.

