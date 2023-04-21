TOKYO — Hideji Suzuki served six years in a Chinese prison on espionage charges — a sentence that stemmed, he said, from a dinner party where he did nothing more than try to make small talk with a Chinese academic about North Korea.

Since returning to Japan in October, he has tried to sound the alarm about China’s seemingly arbitrary arrests of Japanese citizens. He is one of 17 Japanese citizens detained on similar charges since 2015, but the only one speaking out about what he describes as Japan’s feeble efforts to help him. His goal, he said, is to shame the government into taking action to help others at the mercy of Beijing.

Now, with the arrest last month of a Japanese pharmaceutical executive on espionage charges, Beijing is testing Japan’s resolve once again. China is Japan’s biggest export market, and Japanese politicians and companies alike have been reluctant to discuss similar cases. But the new arrest shocked the Japanese business community in China and generated an unusually strong reaction from Tokyo, which demanded the executive’s release.

This comes as Japan seeks to reduce its dependence on China, amid concerns about growing assertiveness and Beijing’s dominant position in key supply chains. Japanese policymakers have taken steps to increase military spending and more closely coordinate industrial policies with the United States and other allies.

Still, Japan’s actions in the most recent case have been much more subdued than those of other nations in similar situations. So far, Japan has achieved nothing approaching the outrage shown by Canada when China arrested two Canadians in 2018 on espionage charges in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top executive at Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Five of the 17 Japanese citizens detained on charges of violating state secrets laws, including the pharmaceutical executive, are currently in jail. A few weeks ago, another Japanese citizen received a 12-year sentence for espionage, the Japanese Foreign Ministry reported.

China blamed the Japanese government for the arrests. Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, confirmed the latest arrest and chided Tokyo for the number of Japanese people arrested on espionage charges in recent years. “The Japanese side needs to do more to ask their citizens not to participate in such activities,” she said.

Japan needs to “stand up and create a strong system for crisis management. Otherwise, the next time someone is detained, there will be no chance to save them,” said Ichiro Korogi, a professor at Kanda University of International Studies and an expert on Chinese politics.

By: BEN DOOLEY and HISAKO UENO