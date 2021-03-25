A resident of the Australian suburb of Bondai Beach, Sydney, who was recently fired from his job, hit the jackpot in the lottery and made a big fortune. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The man did not look for a new job after he learned that he had won a prize of 4.8 million Australian dollars (278.3 million rubles). He will receive 20 thousand dollars (1.2 million rubles) per month for 20 years.

“I’ll buy a bottle of expensive champagne to celebrate. I can’t wait to be able to tell this news to my wife, ”he said.

The Australian is about to retire. “I was looking for a new job, but now I don’t need it. When the borders open, I would like to go on a trip abroad. And, most likely, I will buy a new car, a boat and go fishing, ”he said.

