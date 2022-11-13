The man who lived for 18 years at the Parisian airport Charles de Gaulle and whose epic inspired the movie “Terminal”passed away this Saturday, local media report.

(Also: 8-year-old boy died after being eaten by a crocodile in Costa Rica)

Mehran Karimi Nasserian Iranian political refugee, apparently died of natural causes in one of the terminals of the French capital’s largest airport, to which he had apparently returned for several weeks.

(You can read: The crime of a catechism teacher against her daughter’s best friend)

Known as “Sir Alfred”, born in 1945 in Masjed Soleiman, in the Iranian province of Khuzestan, he had chosen residence in Roissy, north of Paris, in November 1988, after a long journey in search of his mother that had taken him to London, Berlin and Amsterdam. In all destinations he was expelled by the authorities for lack of documentation.

Nasseri was trapped on the Charles de Gaulle from 1988 to 2006.when he was hospitalized for food poisoning.

(Read on: Man Challenged All Tiktok Witches To Curse Him: What Happened To Him?)

Upon his release from the hospital, he was taken in by various humanitarian organizations and lived in a shelter.

His epic inspired two films, the French “Tombés du ciel” (1994), starring the great Jean Rochefort, and “Terminal” (2004), which, being directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks gave worldwide repercussion to his case.

After having spent much of the money received for the film, he had returned to the airport a few weeks ago, a source told AFP. She had several thousand euros on her.

(See also: The surprising story of the man who lived 18 years in an airport)

In 1999 he obtained refugee status in France and a residence permit.

In Roissy he had become an emblematic figure, the subject of numerous reports on French and foreign television and radio, before his cinematographic consecration.

His story is incomprehensible. He has his papers in order, economic means, but he doesn’t want to leave because he only exists through the airport. See also CEO of "Horizon" to "Etihad": We have a fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest navigation devices

In a report, ‘El Mundo’ recounted that several people who knew him said that the airport became the ideal place for Karimi to ‘immerse’ in his books and write his memoirs, so he no longer wanted to leave there.

(Also: King Charles III will give extra pay to his employees: here’s why)

“His story is incomprehensible. He has his papers in order, economic means, but he does not want to leave because he only exists through the airport, “said Philippe Bargain, head of the airport’s medical service at the time.

Also, had a good relationship with the staff.

“It is a very nice company, you can tell that it comes from a good family. He has won the sympathy of all the airport authorities and they let him live here,” said Sylvaine do Sacramento, who worked in the airport pharmacy.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP