To understand the trajectory of Al Aronowitz, one would have to invoke Leonard Zelig, the character of Woody Allen. Or maybe the protagonist of Forrest Gump, with his ability to connect with central characters of his time. Beyond cinematic fantasies, Aronowitz’s exploits are explained by his professional position. In the early sixties he was the pop music expert for the evening paper New York Post and the weekly The Saturday Evening Post. Unusual posts since at that time the mainstream media did not value youth music except as an excuse for vaguely sociological reports.

More information

Aronowitz knew how to gain the confidence of the musicians. Interviewing John Lennon in London, he confessed his obsession with the lyrics of Bob Dylan. Aronowitz assured her that he could make them meet in New York. And he complied. On the night of August 28, 1964, Aronowitz and Dylan performed at the Delmonico Hotel, where The Beatles were resting between concerts at Forest Hills Stadium. The establishment was besieged by fans, but the visitors were expected, who went up to the floor reserved for those from Liverpool. Dylan was carrying a small gift: high-quality marijuana, purchased from his Woodstock retreat, in the Catskills mountains.

Dylan thought he had caught some reference to putting himself in I want to hold your hand. He was wrong: in fact, The Beatles could use amphetamines although they had serious reservations about marijuana, which they placed in the vicinity of heroin. Then they would ensure that they had actually already tested the grass in the days of Hamburg, although it should be doubted: according to Aronowitz, they were unaware of the rituals and Ringo Starr, who served as taster, smoked the entire first joint, without sharing it. But once they got the hang of it, the four beatles (plus some members of the inner circle) broke their chests. From then on, when Lennon said the “let’s have a laugh” thing, everyone knew it was time to smoke.

Was that important? Yes for The Beatles: Their lyrics grew more introspective and their music grew bolder. It was also a turning point for Dylan: he overcame his prejudice against The Beatles and, the following year, turned his sound toward rock.

There were other decisive interventions by Aronowitz. At the end of 1965, he was acting as manager from The Velvet Underground; in fact, he got them their first paid gig. Futile effort: they traded him for a musical illiterate, Andy Warhol, and they also stole a professional recorder.

Al Aronowitz’s hectic life derailed in 1972. His wife died, leaving him with three children. And they fired him New York Post due to incompatibility between his functions and his dedication to the management. What followed was a descent into an open grave: he signed collaborations for Rolling Stone either circuses; however, the commissions were spaced out when he lost reliability when it came to delivering his imaginative texts.

He pinned hopes on the possibility of writing the biography of Allen Ginsberg. He supported the beat generation since the late fifties but his friend Ginsberg rejected him: “My biographer must be gay.” In truth, the poet mistrusted cocaine addicts (and Aronowitz was already in the crack). He ended up publishing craft books, presenting himself as a “blacklisted journalist.” He died in 2005, without ever being rehabilitated.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT