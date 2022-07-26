The man who killed the girl in the Novosibirsk region turned out to be her ex-boyfriend. This became known on Wednesday, July 27.

According to our information provided by the acquaintances of the deceased, the earlier attacker – Roman – and the stabbed Anastasia were in a relationship during which the young man used violent actions against the girl because of her communication with other men. A few months ago, she decided to stop communicating with Roman due to constant pressure.

Roman’s crime was motivated by jealousy, the sources suggested. According to them, a few days before the murder, the guy said that his lover would be “either his,” or no one’s.

On the eve of July 26, information appeared that in the Novosibirsk region, a man inflicted 14 stab wounds on a girl. The presented frames show how the girl runs away from the unknown, but the pursuer catches up with her and knocks her to the ground, after which he strikes with a weapon until the victim stops showing signs of life.