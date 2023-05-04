The cowards face shots with women and children, but not with the Police. On Friday night Francisco Oropeza, who liked to shoot in the backyard of his house, responded with an AR-15 to pleas from his neighbors to stop making noise because he would wake up their neighbors. a baby. “We respectfully asked him, but he told us that on his property he did whatever he wanted,” Wilson García said. When the police found him on Tuesday afternoon, hiding in the closet under a pile of clothes, he did not resist. Thus ended, on bail of one million dollars, the frantic pursuit of 250 agents to hunt down the 38-year-old Mexican, four times deported, who killed five Hondurans in a fit of rage. They were three women, a 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, preferred to refer to them as “five illegal immigrants”, which brought a flurry of criticism on social networks, where it was also shown that he was wrong At least one of the victims, Diana Velázquez Alvarado, legally resided in the US, where she worked as a community activist and defender of the rights of migrants. Her husband provided a copy of her green card so others could respond to the politician. Standard Related News Yes A man armed with an assault rifle kills five people at a Texas home T. Díaz The Police have issued a search and arrest warrant against the attacker, a 39-year-old Mexican who would have committed the massacre in state The San Jacinto County Sheriff, Greg Capers, was indifferent to it. “I don’t care if they were legal or illegal. They were in my county and that’s where my heart is, in protecting the people of my county as best as possible.” Capers had failed them too. The family had called the police three times before the neighbor shot them – the sheriff alleges that he only has three men for a territory of more than a thousand square kilometers. The neighbors had called the police up to three times before Francisco Oropeza began shooting at them. When Wilson García saw his neighbor arrive holding a semiautomatic rifle, he told his wife to get inside it. “No, you get in,” she replied, “he’s not going to shoot a woman.” She was the first victim. Her friend, Sonia Argentina Guzmán, gave him the news and pushed him to jump out the window. “Your children have already lost their mother, someone has to survive to care for them.” Immediately after, she received another fatal shot, as did her son Daniel, 9 years old. His friends Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21, and Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, died while protecting the couple’s one-month-old baby and 5-year-old girl, whom they hid under cushions, as did the young man from 18, Jose Jonathan Casarez. Three other children who witnessed the scene were injured. The Police used the mobile signal to track Oropeza, but hours later the track disappeared. It was a call from a citizen, encouraged by the $80,000 reward being offered, that allowed him to be found in a house just 18 kilometers away. His partner, Divamara Lamar Nava, and two friends have been arrested for helping him escape.

