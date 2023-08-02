Wreaths are laid before the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018. Matt Rourke (AP)

Robert Bowers, the trucker who unleashed a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshipers and injured six others, has been sentenced to death by the jury that in June found him guilty of numerous charges, including hate crime resulting in death. The attack, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history, took place during a Sabbath celebration in October 2018. Since the decision is binding, the judge will formally hand down the sentence in a hearing to be held this Thursday morning, when the families of some of the victims are scheduled to address the court.

Bowers, 50, had posted on social media about the need to preserve the white race before storming into the Tree of Life synagogue armed with an AR-15 rifle and three pistols. In June he was found guilty of 63 federal charges, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion. Members of three congregations were in the synagogue at the time of the attack. The victims, eight men and three women, were between the ages of 54 and 97.

Jurors accepted many of the mitigations put forward by the defense, such as that he had had a troubled childhood and had attempted suicide as a teenager. But they disagreed on key considerations, such as that Bowers suffered from schizophrenia or that he carried out the killing “in a fit of mental or emotional disturbance.” His name is added to the long list of those sentenced to death in the United States.

Bowers did not plead guilty during his trial, but his lawyers argued that because of his long history of psychiatric problems and his chaotic childhood, he should be exempted from the death penalty. The jurors deliberated for 10 hours over the previous two days. The experts who testified maintained during the trial that the murderer’s racist and anti-Semitic views were not the product of his own delusions, because they were shared by thousands of people on the most right-wing social networks. In their argument in favor of the death penalty, the prosecutors detailed the intention of the attack, which he planned for a long time, and highlighted the statements he made years later, already in prison, in which he stated that the only thing he regretted was not having killed to more Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL, in its English acronym) ruled on the facts, without doing so on the sentence, on the old social network Twitter: “Today, a jury has sentenced to death the author of the worst attack against American Jews in our history. We know it’s a tough day for many, especially in Pittsburgh. We must continue to work to protect Jewish communities from the horrors of anti-Semitism.”

Abraham Bonowitz, head of Death Penalty Action, a group that opposes capital punishment, however warned of the risk of turning Bowers into a model or even a martyr for other supremacists. “Instead of fading into obscurity, this racist and anti-Semitic terrorist gains notoriety as a martyr to like-minded others,” he said in a statement posted on the group’s Twitter account. Bonowitz also noted that the appeals process is likely to take years, “repeatedly reopening wounds” for a decade or two.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The United States is the first or second country in the world, depending on the calculations, with more Jewish population. According to the FBI, Jews are the religious group that suffers the most hate crimes in the US. The increase in hate speech and anti-Semitic incidents has been a constant in the US in recent years, as political discourse has polarized and the use of virtual platforms and social networks was widespread. In late May, President Joe Biden’s Administration launched the first national strategy to combat anti-Semitism, especially on college campuses and online, with more than 100 new measures and as many calls for action.

The Justice Department of the Joe Biden Administration halted the execution of federal death sentences in the summer of 2021, after Donald Trump ordered 13 in the last six months of his term, ending a 17-year period in which there was no federal execution. Biden, who in the 2020 campaign had been in favor of abolishing the sentence, nevertheless sided with the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, when in March 2022 it reinstated the sentence for the defendant for the Boston Marathon attack in 2013. According to the NGO Center for Information on the Death Penalty, around 2,400 inmates currently face possible execution in the US. The death row population has declined for 20 consecutive years, as sentence overturns, executions and deaths from other causes are outpacing new convictions.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.