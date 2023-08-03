The man who hit 13-year-old Chris Obeng Abom in the Verona area has been arrested

It was placed at the house arrest on pre-trial detention order issued by the Gip of Verona the 39-year-old Davide Begalli, accused of having invested, without then providing assistance, the 13-year-old Chris Obeng Abom, on the night of July 31st. The issue of the precautionary measure, having examined the documents filed by the carabinieri, was requested by the prosecutor Elvira Vitulli, who coordinates the investigations. The motorist had so far remained under investigation, in a state of freedom, on charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing in the event of an accident, and hit and miss.



It was the cameras that reconstructed Davide Begalli’s movements. The Carabinieri of Negrar di Valpolicella saw in the videos the man walking away immediately after having run over the boy, shortly after 21.30, with the right front light broken. Twelve hours later another camera caught the same man driving the damaged car on his way to work. The same camera had also filmed the car the morning before the accident, which at the time was still perfectly intact.

The results of the investigations reported in the report of the Carabinieri of Negrar di Valpolicella, have allowed the Judicial Authority, which has identified serious indications of guilt for road homicide, escape and failure to provide assistance, as well as serious precautionary needs, to issue the restrictive measure of house arrest against the suspect.

