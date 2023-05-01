The statements made on “Domenica in” by Laura Chiatti, who interviewed by Mara Venier spoke about how she divides the housework together with her husband Marco Bocci, are causing discussion. “I do those tasks, I cook and everything. Also because I don’t tolerate the man who starts making the bed, giving the vacuum cleaner. I just can’t see it, I’m old-fashioned in that sense with certain roles. Eros lowers me, it kills me”, the words of Chiatti.

The husband justified himself: “I try, but he doesn’t want me to clean up, he gets pissed, he tells me to stay still”. “My eros is lowering” the actress reiterated. On social networks, many have demonstrated their perplexities towards the message conveyed on state TV. “Can a woman wash the dishes and a man not? In 2023 live on Rai they say this ”, writes someone.

And then: “My fee is increasingly a pain”. And again: “If your eros drops because your partner cleans the house, the problem is not in the role but in your head”. Instead, the former Northern League senator Simone Pillon, known for his ultra-conservative positions, rejoices: “92 minutes of applause. And boundless esteem,” he tweeted.

Chiatti then specified on Instagram: “I start by saying that a goliardic joke in a fun and carefree context like Mara Venier’s living room cannot and must not be labeled as discriminatory or worse still sexist … these are concepts that do not belong to me and which I strongly repudiate . I regret that the numerous and glorious battles for equal rights between men and women and on freedom of thought crash miserably on the indifferent attack on a woman’s thought. It’s really true that in the contemporary world the only place where perfect equality is achieved is…in traffic. Ah, I forgot… This morning my husband made the bed, vacuumed and cleaned the bathrooms”.