The reason for his actions ? According to her, it’s the frustration she felt while playing. The prosecution requests at least one year in prison.

The individual responsible for the interruption of several Nintendo events last has confessed his actions. Well-known Twitter user OatmealDome, active in the Nintendo world, reported a 27-year-old man who admitted to sending threats to Nintendo

What happened to Nintendo

According to Kansai Television News, Kenshin Kazama confessed during the trial of June 26, 2024 of sending threats to Nintendo. He tried to justify his actions by explaining that he sent the messages when he was feeling stressed and irritated after losing in a video game match (Splatoon 3 is reported as an example).

Kazama sent 39 threats to Nintendo between August and November 2023including messages like “I will kill everyone involved. Be careful of spectator events,” which led to the cancellation of several Nintendo events.

The prosecution revealed that Kazama caused damages of 700 million yen, equal to approximately 4 million euros. The prosecution said the situation was “grave” and “there is no room for leniency for a childish reason.” The prosecution asked for a prison sentence of at least one year for Kazama to learn from his actions. The final verdict will be announced on July 24, 2024.

On a more positive note related to the world of the big N, Nintendo only needs to create a game that sells 30 million copies every 3-5 years, this is what Miyamoto wants.