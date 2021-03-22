The man who gained excess weight during the pandemic lost 20 kilograms and revealed the secret of success. This is reported by the Times of India.

Uijwal Kumar, 30, gained weight during a lockdown regime due to the pandemic. He was so fat that he did not recognize himself, and the reflection in the mirror irritated him. The arrow of the scales exceeded 88 kilograms. Because of this, the Indian began to have health problems: hypothyroidism and pre-diabetes.

Kumar started running and doing strength training and over time increased the duration of the exercise from 45 minutes to two hours. Whenever possible, the man tried to play cricket.

In addition, the Indian changed his diet: he began to eat breakfast two hours after taking medication for thyroid problems. Usually Kumar starts his day with warm water with lemon and honey. After that, he eats cornflakes or oatmeal with milk. He adds soaked almonds and 10-15 raisins to breakfast, as well as some fruit.

A man works in the navy and cannot follow the plan from a nutritionist due to the specifics of the job. He dines with dal – bean soup, yogurt, chicken, fish or meat. For dinner, the Indian prefers two egg whites and a bowl of chicken or fish. Before training, Kumar eats a handful of dried fruits, and after, as a rule, does not eat anything.

The Indian noted that it is important to eat what you yourself consider tasty. For example, since ordinary yogurt seems bland to him, he salt it. Kumar tries to maintain a 500 kilocalorie deficit and calculates them using a mobile application. The Indian drinks a lot of water, allows himself carbohydrates in the morning, and eats protein foods during the day and evening. He completely eliminated sugar, rice and bread from the diet.

Kumar admitted that he was motivated in large part by his wife. During the voyages, they discussed training with a colleague. The biggest motivation was his own body: he saw changes and wanted to achieve more.