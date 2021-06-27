Paco Lucena, last Monday, at his home in Aluche (Madrid), surrounded by photos of the artists he represented. Jaime Villanueva / THE COUNTRY

Paco Lucena has approached the bank this morning and has verified that he has no money. Zero. It is June 22nd and he receives the self-employed pension, 680 euros, on the 24th of each month. He takes out a small purse, unzips it and shows it to the journalist. “Look, this is it [unas cuantas monedas de céntimos]. The powerful manager Paco Lucena doesn’t even have three euros, ”he ironically. He is in his home, an old 70-square-meter flat in the depths of the Aluche neighborhood, in the south of Madrid. The blinds remain half down and the curtains extended. It’s twelve in the morning, the sun shines out there, but shadows reign in that motley house.

He brought 60 artists, worked for Dolores Ibárruri, had dinner with García Márquez, visited Fidel Castro … “I have had money and power, and they no longer interest me, because they make you mean,” he says.

The bed is unmade and the walls are full of photographs. In many you can see the lean body of Joaquín Sabina, whom Lucena represented for 22 years, from when he began, in 1978, until 2000, in full tour of the album. 19 days and 500 nights. They also hang images of Silvio Rodríguez, Andrés Calamaro, Manolo Tena, Coque Malla, Chavela Vargas, Luis Eduardo Aute, Miguel Ríos … Political figures such as Fidel Castro, Dolores Ibárruri, Juan Barranco … They all pose with Lucena, who one day was one of the most powerful musical representatives of Spain and today he lives alone, with hardly any resources, ignored by those that one day he helped to rise.

The man who used to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with Moët & Chandon today sips a nestea. The one who ate with Pepe Mujica, dined with Gabriel García Márquez and was received “three times” by Fidel Castro has no one to talk to. Mozart rings from his desktop computer. “What a beauty,” he says. He breathes heavily and lets out some “woe” pain in his back as he moves to show photos of the past.

Lucena (Tangier, 68 years old) has been practically 11 years without leaving home. He goes to the Save More in the neighborhood, buys and goes home with the help of a cane. Two years ago, just before the pandemic, a lack of adequate nutrition and sleeping pills caused him to pass out. He fell into the living room with lead. The sound alerted her neighbor, Fanny, who came to the rescue. The blow struck his already battered right side. He also broke his teeth. The entire pandemic was without them. “Two weeks ago they finally finished putting them on, because I couldn’t eat or speak well. Vicente, the husband of my best friend, Isabel, called me one day and said: ‘Paco, I know you have problems eating because you don’t have teeth. Let’s ask for a quote. ‘ He has paid it all, 12,000 euros ”. About how a man who had 60 artists in his company of representatives ended up like this is what this story is about.

Paco Lucena, Miguel Ríos, Joaquín Sabina, Javier Krahe, Manolo Paniagua (owner of La Mandragora) and Juan Barranco (former mayor of Madrid), after a concert in Las Ventas in 1986. Photo courtesy of Paco Lucena.

Lucena became a representative by chance. He came to Madrid from Tangier, where he was born, in the early seventies. Of Marxist beliefs, he joined the Communist Youth and eventually became part of the Central Committee of a Communist Party of Spain that walked with leaden feet after Franco’s death. At the end of the seventies he took care of the security of Dolores Ibárruri. The party rented a flat in La Vaguada (north of Madrid) from La Pasionaria and Lucena lived with her for six months. His mission was to take care of her: in addition to protecting her from possible attacks (Franco had died, but not the Franco regime), he did the shopping or read the press to her. “One of the most wonderful people I have ever met,” he recalls.

In 1978 he met Joaquín Sabina in the “red bars” of Madrid, who had just arrived from a seven-year exile in London. The musician was about to edit his first album, Inventory (1978). Sabina found a soul mate in Lucena: they identified politically, they read the same writers and they were passionate about Silvio Rodríguez and Bob Dylan. There was only one difference: one was a musician and the other taught French at a language school. These are the times of La Mandragora. Lucena begins to accompany Javier Krahe and Sabina to the concerts that are coming out (not too many) and to organize here and there. Thanks to his mastery of French, he gets an administrative job in countries where that language is spoken, such as Guinea Conakry and the Ivory Coast. In 1980 he returned to Madrid with some money and decided to set up a company representing artists. “I was not a manager I had no idea. But Joaquin [siempre se refiere a Sabina por el nombre de pila] He persecuted me for two years so that I could take the race, ”he reports. And I accept.

“[Jimena Colorado, pareja de Sabina] It happens to Joaquín, who tells me: ‘Paco, after what I’m going to tell you, I’ll hang up the phone:’ You’re fired ”. She hasn’t heard from him in 21 years

Lucena launches a profession that is yet to be built in Spain. It moves by intuition and mischief, and faces the mission of ascending to its principal represented as a crusade. While most of the representatives keep their distance with their artists, he acts as a faithful companion, always ready to have the last one with a musician attached to the night. The records are happening and Sabina catches the good wave: from singer-songwriter of La Mandragora to filling Las Ventas as a rogue rocker. Lucena’s office is already one of the busiest. Javier Ruibal, Aute, Manolo Tena, Barón Rojo, Burning, Labordeta, La Orquesta Mondragón, Jarabe de Palo, a very young Malú …

In Joaquín Sabina’s apartment in Tirso de Molina, Madrid, where he still lives, in 1989. The singer with Paco Lucena and Silvio Rodríguez. Photo courtesy of Paco Lucena.

At the end of the eighties he decided to attack the Latin American market. “The record company did not believe in Joaquín succeeding there. They said they weren’t going to understand their Madrid slang. I had to do everything myself, pulling the phone and contacts. The result is that for 30 years Joaquín has been one of the greatest artists on the continent ”, says Lucena, who is credited with this expansion.

1996 was his best year. He bought a Mercedes for 10 million pesetas and a villa in an exclusive area of ​​Madrid. His neighbors were Víctor Manuel and Ana Belén. The Lucena / Sabina couple had been working together for almost two decades and hastening the night. “Our relationship was not going well. Joaquín suspended many concerts because he was always sick, we felt the wear and tear, we yelled at each other… ”, he comments. In 1998, according to his story, he couldn’t take it anymore and he resigned. “But after two months Isabel Oliart calls me [madre de las dos hijas del músico] and he begs me to go pick up Joaquín in Buenos Aires because he had a fight with Fito Páez [con quien estaba grabando el disco Enemigos íntimos]”. Lucena accepts, but the relationship between the two is tainted.

When they only have a few dates of the tour of the considered masterpiece of jienense, 19 days and 500 nights (2000), Lucena receives a call from Jimena Colorado, with whom the musician had started a relationship. “It happens to Joaquín, who tells me: ‘Paco, after what I’m going to tell you, I’ll hang up the phone: You’re fired.” She hasn’t heard from him in 21 years. “Actually the one who kicks me out is Isabel Oliart, who even though she doesn’t have a sentimental relationship with Joaquín takes care of running his administration. I had plenty of it because she wanted to take everything herself, “she says. This newspaper has contacted Sabina’s secretary, Lena Demartini, with the following response: “It is impossible to organize an interview with Joaquín at this time.”

Paco Lucena with Fidel Castro in Havana in 1994, in one of the three times they met. Photo courtesy of Paco Lucena.

Would Sabina have gotten this far without Lucena’s company? Responds the journalist and writer Julio Valdeón, author of the singer’s biography, Sabina. Sun and shadow (Ed. Efe Eme, 2017): “Paco Lucena was one of those manager that are forged by accident. A restless, traveled and cultured man, who meets the singer-songwriter of La Mandragora and accompanies him on his path to success. He is not responsible for Sabina’s success, but there is no doubt that he played an important role. One that went beyond management, not always canonical, it must be said. Let’s say that it connects with the style of other mythical representatives, who supplied the amateurism of the moment with tons of complicity and enthusiasm ”.

“When Joaquín left me I was full of debts. I lost 80 million pesetas in a record company that I set up [Don Lucena Discos, con álbumes de Burning, Javier Ruibal, Malevaje…], I owed money from the tour that we suspended with Páez, I had to fire eight people from my office… ”, he says. Respond to those holes with the 500,000 euros that you enter for the hiring of part of the tour of 19 days and 500 nights. “Yes, I have had money, I have earned millions of pesetas a month, but I always invested it in music and was trapped. I never had large quantities. The truth is that I did not know how to invest well what I earned. Also, I never signed contracts, because I’m an asshole. I have always sealed the agreements by shaking hands. Not even with Joaquín I had a contract ”, he acknowledges.

His last episode with Sabina occurred on June 8: he called the musician’s secretary, told him about his financial situation and asked to speak with him. He had not tried to contact his former representative for 21 years. She told him that she would comment on it to Joaquín.

In 2000 he sold his villa and a house in the center of Madrid to build a house in Moralzarzal, in the Sierra de Madrid. From 2000 to 2004 he continues to act as representative, “But after having the greatest nothing is the same.” His last represented is El Lichis, formerly La Cabra Mecánica. He no longer enjoys the luxuries of before, but he leads a life without straits. The Mercedes already sold it. “My precarious situation came when I divorced, in 2008, and I left the Moralzarzal chalet so that my ex could live with the two girls,” he says. He moves into the apartment that his family bought in 1970 in Aluche, where his mother still lived. And his seclusion begins. At the age of three, the mother died at 97 and was left alone.

Lucena and Sabina in 1992. Photo provided by Paco Lucena.

He still considers himself a Marxist and the only person in politics who gives him full confidence is Yolanda Díaz. He smiles when he tells that the only one who has the keys to his house is his neighbor, Fran, “a Vox voter.” “They are good people: I gave them to them in case something happens to me,” he says.

His goal now is to recover half the money from the Moralzarzal villa, about 250,000 euros, “to live a little better” and publish his memoirs at the end of the year with the title of Let’s say I’m talking about Paco Lucena. He says he is not in contact with any of the musicians he represented and that with his daughters, 31 and 34, he does not get along very well. Of the 680 he charges each month, he must pay 200 to the person who paid for the new teeth. “I have no money, but I am not complaining. I have never complained, in my life. ‘Walking I was what I was’, as Silvio Rodríguez’s song says. I have had money and power, and they no longer interest me, because they make you mean ”.