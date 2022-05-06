The man who lived two months with a pig’s heart beating in his chest, the American David Bennett, received an unwanted stowaway in the transplant: a porcine cytomegalovirus, an animal virus that could have contributed to his death on March 8. Bennett, 57, was the first person — and so far the only one — to have lived thanks to a pig organ. The operation was presented as a success, with videos of the patient watching the final of the American football championship, but his condition began to deteriorate after a month and a half and he finally died of unknown causes.

The surgeon who led the transplant, Bartley Griffith, revealed the detection of cytomegalovirus during a talk organized by the American Society of Transplantation on April 20. “We are beginning to know why he passed away. maybe [el virus] It was the actor, or it could be the actor, who triggered everything, “Griffith explained, as he has advanced the american magazine MIT Technology Review.

Bennett received a heart from a pig from the Blacksburg-based company Revivicor. These animals are genetically modified to facilitate the acceptance of the porcine organ by the human body’s defenses and to allow it to fit into a person’s chest. the nephrologist rafael matesanz, founder of the successful National Transplant Organization of Spain, acknowledges his astonishment. “In these experiments, the emphasis had always been on avoiding porcine endogenous retroviruses, which were the ones that had caused the most fear since the end of the last century. That the presence of this virus has gone unnoticed seems very surprising to me, especially in animals that have been raised in practically laboratory conditions, ”he reflects.

Matesanz recalls that in the 1990s there was a boom in research on xenotransplantation, transplants between different species, especially with experiments in which pig kidneys were implanted in monkeys. “That did not last more than two or three months, in the best of cases. They discovered that there were some viruses, the porcine endogenous retroviruses, and that was the reason for declaring a kind of more or less universal ban”, says Matesanz. In 2012, however, CRISPR, a new gene-editing tool that allows genes to be modified quickly and cheaply, was discovered. The arrival of CRISPR accelerated xenotransplantation research, a sector that could now be derailed after the death of David Bennett.

the spanish chemist Marc Guell He is one of the co-founders of eGenesis, an American company that leads research into xenotransplantation together with Revivicor. In 2017, Güell’s team created the first pigs free of endogenous retroviruses, thanks to the CRISPR technique. “We tried to make pigs also immune to cytomegalovirus, but the project was never finished, because we had no funding,” laments the chemist, then at Harvard University (United States) and now at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona. Retroviruses are relatives of HIV, while cytomegaloviruses are related to herpes.

Güell is optimistic and hopes that the death of David Bennett will not stop the investigation. “There is a lot of enthusiasm on the pitch and I hope the inertia continues. Right now we do not have a magic wand to manage cytomegalovirus, but it is a problem that also occurs in human-to-human transplants, ”he argues. More of half of europeans have had a cytomegalovirus infection, a virus that is normally harmless but can be troublesome in children and defenseless people, such as the patients who receive an organ. “Transplant surgeons are terrified of cytomegalovirus. The probability of survival goes down a lot”, emphasizes Güell.

David Bennett suffered from very serious heart failure, but veteran Rafael Matesanz believes that it was not necessary to urgently transplant a pig’s heart without guarantees. “This man was not in dire straits, he was not, by any means. That is the fundamental problem”, says Matesanz, an international benchmark in organ transplants. “An experiment has been carried out with a person who, due to his characteristics, could have benefited from a human transplant. It is a very unfortunate death and, probably, it could have been avoided ”, ditch.

Surgeon Bartley Griffith, from the University of Maryland Medical Center (United States), defended himself against this type of criticism in his talk on April 20, as detailed Magazine MIT Technology Review. “For us he was a patient, not an experiment. All he wanted was to live. In fact, he was a very funny guy. On the way to get the pig heart transplant, he looked at me and said, “Are you sure I can’t get a human heart?”

