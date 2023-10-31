Rayados de Monterrey is not the team it should be this semester. It is true and it cannot be denied that the barrage of injuries in the team has affected the team’s performance on the field, however, they are the most valuable squad in all of CONCACAF and should have the background to replace any player. Today, it seems that in terms of sports, the Regios are far below América and Tigres, by far the great candidates for the Liga MX title.
More news on the transfer market
At the managerial level there is also no happiness with what Fernando Ortíz and his team are doing on the field of play, since it was expected that after giving the Argentine everything he asked for and even more, those from the north of the country would put a different face day by day . In fact, the continuity of ‘Tano’ is already on the trial table and his replacement could be someone trained within the ranks of the club, at least as a coach.
Nico Sánchez, a defender who has worked in the lower ranks of the club and even in the defunct subsidiary of the expansion league, is Monterrey’s emergency plan. If Fernando Ortíz does not correct the course regarding the closing of the tournament, the board will not touch its heart and could finalize his dismissal, betting on the club’s former footballer for the last matches, since they consider that he already has the preparation that is required and above all Everything, has the respect and friendship of many people within the campus.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#man #Rayados #Monterrey #Tano #Ortíz #continue #bench