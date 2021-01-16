He not only wanted to participate in the parties, he wanted to have the power to make them fail. This phrase by Jep Gambardella, the unforgettable protagonist of ‘The Great Beauty’, Paolo Sorrentino’s film awarded the Oscar for best foreign film in 2014, could well be applied to Matteo Renzi. The one who was a ‘child prodigy’ of Italian politics and prime minister between 2014 and 2016 has caused a serious government crisis this week by removing the ministers of his party, Italia Viva, from the Executive. This centrist formation, born in 2019 from a split in the Democratic Party (PD, center-left), has a paltry 2.4% in voting intention, according to the latest polls, but it has once again placed Italy on the brink of instability.

The difficulty of accepting this smallness on the part of Renzi, an ambitious guy who was one of the rulers of the pact between the PD and the 5 Star Movement (M5E) that supports the Government of Giuseppe Conte, partly explains his behavior these days. The 46-year-old leader of Italia Viva needs to remind his compatriots that he is still politically active and that, like Jep Gambardella, he has the ability to organize parties (read Conte’s Executive) and make them fail at will, as he has done this week.

Although he is right in some of his criticisms of the Government, such as the mistakes made in the first draft of the investment program of the European Recovery Fund, for which neither the M5E nor the PD are responsible, Renzi has been wrong to consummate the rupture amid the health, social and economic emergency caused by the coronavirus. The vast majority of Italians do not understand that the country is returning to one of its recurring political crises when the third wave of infections begins to show its ears, but we must not forget that it has probably been the pandemic that has prevented the divorce from arriving before.

Maintain confidence



Personal relationships in the coalition have also played a role in the fracture. Conte and Renzi detest each other, a feeling that Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the PD, also professes towards the latter, who does not contemplate a possible reversal that allows the reintegration of Italia Viva in the alliance. “Renzi can not be trusted,” settled Zingaretti, who defends Conte’s continuity until the conclusion of the legislature, whose natural end does not come until 2023, as long as there are no more surprises.

The prime minister appears this Monday in the Chamber of Deputies and on Tuesday in the Senate to give explanations for the political crisis and try to obtain new support to guarantee the survival of the Executive. It is vital that he get it in the Upper House, where the coalition goes fairer in votes. To pass the motion of confidence, he needs to add to his ranks a dozen senators who are now part of the opposition forces. He would thus regain the absolute majority after the defection of Italia Viva, which has announced its abstention. It is possible, however, that a simple majority will suffice for Conte, but in that case the government’s weakness would be maximum.

Although in the Italian Parliament, transfuguism has a long tradition, the ‘buying and selling’ of legislators is not a simple or cheap operation. It is time to offer positions of power. “If the prime minister is open to our values, it is possible to think of our presence in the government,” said Paola Binetti, one of the three senators from the Forza Italia group, but a member of the UDC. From this small party, heir to Christian democracy and now part of the conservative bloc, part of the support could come to support Conte. A practicing Catholic, the head of government is well liked by both the Vatican and the hierarchy of the Italian Church, which has harshly criticized Renzi’s maneuver.

In his effort to guarantee the continuity of the Executive, the Prime Minister can also be favored by the lack of enthusiasm of many legislators in the face of the possibility of holding early elections, which would mean the dissolution of the Chambers. They are in no rush to drop the salary and privileges that come with their positions. Even more so because half of the current deputies and senators will probably not repeat the next legislature, in which the one-third cut in the number of parliamentarians, approved in the referendum last September, comes into force.