Hockstein said during the visit, which included mutual bombing between the Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah in the southern border towns, that his country “does not want the escalation to extend from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon.”

Hockstein stressed after his visit to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that “the United States does not want what is happening in Gaza to escalate or spread to Lebanon.”

He said: “Maintaining calm on the southern Lebanese border is of a high degree of importance to the United States, and it should also be for Lebanon and Israel, and this is what UN Resolution 1701 stipulates.”

Private media sources told Sky News Arabia: “The American envoy Amos Hochstein stressed during his meeting with Berri the necessity of not expanding military confrontations in the south and not entering Lebanon into the ongoing war.”

The sources added: “President Nabih Berri, in turn, conveyed a warning to the guest against Israel expanding its strikes and targeting, especially after the bombing of civilians in the southern town of Ainata.”

Later, Hockstein met with the Prime Minister of the caretaker government, Najib Mikati, and reviewed with him the developments.

Private government sources revealed to Sky News Arabia: “The American envoy felt through his talks that Lebanon and Israel do not want to escalate matters and research is underway to reach a humanitarian truce in Gaza, before moving to the other stages of the solution, without clarifying what they are.”

Local media reported that Hochstein deliberately stated that he had come to Beirut at the request of President Joe Biden.

The head of the Middle East Center for Studies and Public Relations and strategic expert, Brigadier General Hisham Jaber, commented in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” on the reasons and objectives of this visit: