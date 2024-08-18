The day her brother showed her the paper, Liliana Hermann was baffled. She did not understand why, along with Grandpa Hugo’s birth certificate, there was another one, that of a such Lothar Hermann“Who was Lothar?” was the first question that came to her mind. At home, no one had ever mentioned that name. At the German embassy, ​​all documents relating to Lothar were “confidential,” and on the Internet (which was then in its infancy) the name appeared alongside that of Josef Mengele. Although Liliana did not identify as Jewish, she felt shivers at the mere connection of her surname with the name of the German woman. of the Nazi doctor, nicknamed the “angel of death.”

According to the criteria of

Since then, for two decades and with the help of Ariel Mereles, Liliana embarked on a colossal investigation to try to understand its origins.

“When we started looking for information they told us ‘you will never be able to do anything’… and we changed 50 years of history“Now I want Lothar’s story to be known because it was swept under the carpet. I also think that it will be inspiring, that it will serve to ensure that what happened to him does not happen again. After all, everything that is known about him was thanks to our work,” says Liliana.

In 1998, due to the complicated situation in the country, Silvia’s brother decided to apply for German citizenship to travel to Europe. “My grandfather Hugo had arrived in Argentina, late 1935,After the Nuremberg Laws (the Nazis implemented the Nuremberg racial laws that restricted the rights of Jews). But we didn’t have any papers from him to start the process. My brother requested the birth certificate.

When the certificate was found, they also included Lothar’s birth certificate. But we didn’t know who he was. The documents on Lothar in the embassy were in German and they couldn’t hand them over. because it was confidential information. “It caught our attention and I started to wonder who Lothar was and what had happened to him,” he explains.

I discovered that his name appeared in a file on Josef Mengele, in the National Archives. It was very shocking. It made me even more curious because I didn’t understand what had happened.

And the search began.

At that time I had a business that offered a telephone service, with computers and internet, so I started looking into Lothar. I discovered that his name appeared in a file on Josef Mengele, in the National Archives. It was very powerful. It made me even more curious because I didn’t understand what had happened, which side he was on. I wanted to know my roots.

And how did Lothar come to Argentina?

In 1938 he managed to escape and travelled to Holland. There he met Marta, who became his wife. They then travelled by steamboat to Uruguay and then to Argentina. They lived for a while in Rosario and then settled in Olivos, in the province of Buenos Aires. In 1941, Silvia, my aunt, was born.

His father was Lothar’s nephew, what did he say about his uncle?

I didn’t really know anything about my family’s history. At home, we didn’t talk about it. I think it was partly because of taboo and partly because of forced immigration, the war… Also, my grandfather Hugo abandoned my father when I was 9 months old. I think it was the collateral damage of the war, the silence, the not telling… In fact, I found out when I was older that I had a German grandfather.

Who was Lothar?

My uncle was a Holocaust survivor. He was in a concentration camp, where he was almost blinded by beatings. He managed to escape and arrived in Argentina with his wife. Here he worked as a manager, processing German pensions and retirement benefits. Lothar was the one who discovered and brought to justice Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi criminal who organised the trains to the concentration camps.

When she went there, she knocked on the door and a man came out and told her that the children were not there at the moment. Silvia asked him who he was and the man replied that he was the children’s father, “Adolf Eichmann.”

How does Lothar find out about Eichmann’s presence?

Lothar lived in Olivos, on Entre Rios Street 800, around the corner from the York cinema, and he knew about Eichmann’s presence through his daughter, Silvia. She had met some boys at the cinema during a German film series. Among them were Eichmann’s children. One day the girls wanted to invite the boys to a dance and Silvia went to the Eichmann brothers’ house to invite them. When she went there, she knocked on the door and a man came out and told her that the boys were not there at the moment. Silvia asked him who he was and the man replied that he was the boys’ father, “Adolf Eichmann.”

I understood that he hid his identity and called himself Ricardo Klement.

On the left, Lothar Hermann, Holocaust survivor; on the right, Adolf Eichmann, Nazi criminal. Photo:PHOTO: EFE Share

No, he didn’t. He lived with impunity ten blocks from my uncle. And another three blocks away was Mengele. In fact, Klement was the name he had on the passport he used to enter Argentina, but here he never hid his identity. To give you an idea, in 1956 Mengele was listed in the telephone directory. The Nazis did not hide in Argentina. The Nazis lived well in our country, they worked in companies that hired them, they had a circle of comrades.

Who did Lothar inform about Eichmann’s presence in Buenos Aires?

To the authorities here in Buenos Aires. Organizations and embassies. He sent letters saying, “Gentlemen, my neighbor is Adolf Eichmann,” and he gave details of his build and where he was. He made his first complaint in 1954. Then he moved to Coronel Suárez (Buenos Aires). In 1956, Fritz Bauer, the Attorney General in Frankfurt, issued an international arrest warrant against Eichmann. When Lothar found out, he sent him a letter telling him that Eichmann was his neighbor.

And when does Lothar’s complaint become relevant?

In 1959, the newspaper Argentine daily newspaperthe German-Argentine newspaper in the country, publishes a notice saying that Tuviah Friedman, an Israeli-Polish Nazi hunter and founder of the Institute for the Documentation of Nazi War Crimes in Haifa (Israel), was offering a reward for any reliable information about this Nazi criminal.

Lothar exchanged correspondence with all the Israeli authorities: Golda Meir, David Ben-Gurion, Gideon Hausner… until Eichmann was taken to Israel.

What happened to Lothar after he reported Friedman?

Lothar exchanged correspondence with all the Israeli authorities: Golda Meir, David Ben-Gurion, Gideon Hausner… until Eichmann was taken to Israel. I cannot give details of the capture because for me the important thing was what my family lived through and suffered, because later they set up a media case against Lothar in Coronel Suárez.

Why do you say that they created a case against Lothar?

Because he had to be silenced, because he continued to insist that the value of his contribution be recognized and he had threatened to tell the truth. They completely chased him away. Lothar was kidnapped by five agents of the State of Israel, two from West Germany and a senior manager of a local organization. He suffered until the last moment, they arrested him saying that he was Mengele.

How did that happen?

One day, a journalist from the Daily Express He knocked on Lothar’s door and asked him where Mengele was. Lothar said “no” and closed the door. The journalist threatened him and told him that if he didn’t tell him, he would put in the paper that he was Mengele. But agents of the State of Israel had previously gone to see him, the details of that meeting are not known to me. But it was all set up and all the intelligence services intervened: SIDE, the CIA and the Mossad. All of them were stubborn. They arrested him and took the files from his house. When Lothar was in prison, the German Embassy took his fingerprints to compare them with Mengele’s.

What did Lothar want?

He wanted justice, for his work to be recognized.

What happened when Lothar returned home after being detained?

The following year his wife, Marta, died. The people of Coronel Suárez loved him because he had helped many people. For example, he helped people from the German colonies who had no money: he made the arrangements for them so they could access their documents without charging them anything. But after all this, people were somewhat suspicious. They were afraid of him because they did not understand what had happened. At the same time, the intelligence services continued to investigate him.

Israel eventually paid him what he was owed, a paltry $10,000. A disgrace. The second time Lothar’s work was recognized in Israel was in 2012.

In 2018 the film was released Operation Finale which tells of the clandestine operation carried out by the Israeli intelligence service to capture the former Nazi officer.

It is not true to what happened. Silvia never had a romantic relationship with Klaus, Eichmann’s son. In 1958, Silvia went to live in the United States, where an aunt took her in. So many things have been said over the years that are not true…

What was the most unfair thing they said?

First, the way they treated Lothar was that they ignored all the accusations he made. He made accusations from the moment he became aware of Eichmann’s presence, for years, and it is not his fault that when Friedman issued the request for the reward, his accusation prospered. That was a coincidence. There was no family that accompanied Lothar during his fight. And another of the most unfair things was that Simon Wiesenthal kept all of Lothar’s honors, because in 1961 he wrote a book entitled I pursued Eichmann and never came to Argentina. He had nothing to do with it.

When will Lothar’s recognition come?

In 1972, with the Israeli minister Golda Meir. After 10 years there was an exchange of letters between Friedman and Lothar. Friedman apologized, telling him that he had just learned that he had been visited by her and that he had never sent anyone. Finally Israel paid him what was owed, it was a measly 10,000 dollars. A disgrace. The second recognition of Lothar’s work was in the country in 2012. The Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA), in an event attended by the Israeli Ambassador Daniel Gazit, the Vice President of DAIA Alberto Hammerschlag, and Lothar’s great-niece, Liliana Hermann, recognized Lothar’s investigative work.

Constanza Bengochea

THE NATION (Argentina) – GDA

This article was published in the Sunday Edition of EL TIEMPO