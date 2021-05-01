Robert Julian-Borchak Williams was arrested on January 9, 2020, as he came home from work in the suburb of Farmington Hill, outside Detroit. A patrol car slammed to a halt behind his newly parked truck, blocking his exit. Two officers asked his name and, after showing him an arrest warrant, they handcuffed him and took him away. Melissa, his wife, attended the scene from the door of the house with her youngest daughter in her arms, trying to restrain her older daughter from leaving the porch. He spent the night locked up in a detention center without knowing what he was being charged with. They released him 18 hours later: the two detectives who questioned him found that Williams did not look like someone who had stolen luxury watches from a downtown store. When they showed him the photo of the suspect, he put it next to his face and said to the agent: “This is not me. I hope they don’t think that all blacks are the same. ” The two policemen looked at each other and then one of them replied: “The computer says it’s you.”

The computer crashed. The facial recognition system used by the Detroit Police Department (DPD) crossed an image taken by the security camera of the establishment with its database. A coincidence jumped: Williams’ driver’s license photo. Both people are black and stout, few more alike can be removed. “They could have taken the photo with them, looked at it before stopping me and leaving. They did not do it ”, laments in a video released by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Williams asked this organization for help so that his case would not go unpunished. They immediately filed a complaint with the police. In the absence of a response, the ACLU, along with the Civil Rights Litigation Initiative (CRLI) at the University of Michigan, filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Police Department two weeks ago. They not only denounce the unjust arrest suffered by their client: they also demand that the use of this technology be prohibited, which automatically crosses the images it takes of citizens in public places with databases of suspects. If the courts agree with them, it could ignite the spark that ends up blowing up facial recognition systems in the rest of the country.

That of Williams, who made public The New York Times last summer, it is the first known case in the US of irregular detention for the faulty use of a facial recognition algorithm. Since then there have been at least two more, always with black people as protagonists. One of them also in Detroit and with the aggravating circumstance that the young man who was arrested for stealing a mobile phone, unlike the real offender, has a body and even his face full of tattoos, which makes the mistake even more evident. “From the evidence we have, we believe that there are countless similar cases in which even their defense attorneys have no idea that this technology was used against them,” explains Deborah Won, one of the attorneys on the team advising Williams, by video call. . His client, in fact, learned by chance that it was an algorithm that ordered his arrest: if it were not for the comment of the agent in the interrogation room, Williams would have believed he suffered a case of police malpractice like so many others. .

The ‘George Floyd effect’

The United States is going through a delicate moment when it comes to the racial question. It is no coincidence that the Williams lawsuit was filed to coincide with the trial of the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of last year. It is the result of chance that it happened in full protests against the shooting of Daunte Wright, the boy who was shot dead by a police officer who mistook his weapon for a Taser. “We hope that the momentum help, ”Won says. “Facial recognition is closely related to racial discrimination. Williams told me that he was very shocked by the George Floyd case, and that it actually gave him even more energy to make sure his case is known so it doesn’t happen again. “

The lawyer explains that there are Federal Government studies that prove that this technology is 100 times more likely to confuse black individuals than whites. “The algorithms behind facial recognition were trained on white people’s faces, hence the computer is better at identifying white people,” adds Philip Mayor, an ACLU attorney who also handles the Williams case. “These systems are better with men than with women and are more accurate in middle ages.”

The social mobilization that led to the murder of George Floyd had another consequence on facial recognition. IBM, Amazon or Microsoft have frozen or permanently suspended the sale of these systems to the police departments. Since there is no federal regulation that affects this technology, it is the states and cities that are restricting its use in practice. San Francisco was the first in 2019. Oakland and Berkeley followed. Portland, Oregon, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and six Massachusetts cities, including Boston, have also banned or limited them. This State is, in fact, the first to introduce a regulation that limits the use of this digital surveillance technique. California, for its part, has imposed a three-year moratorium, and New York State is considering tightening its use by the police.

“These tools are too powerful, and their potential to cause serious flaws, such as extreme demographic or phenotypic biases, is clear,” said Joy Buolamwini, a researcher at the MIT Media Lab, during an appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Representatives. The Ghanaian-American founded the Algorithmic Justice League (AJL) in 2016 when she realized that some facial recognition systems would not detect her face unless she wore a white mask. “Algorithms, like viruses, can spread biases on a massive scale and at an accelerating rate,” he says in a talk Ted that accumulates a million and a half views.

Amnesty International, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and the ACLU itself are some of the organizations most active in calls for facial recognition to be banned in the US “It is a very dangerous technology when it does not work, as illustrated by the case of Williams, but also when it works, because it gives governments a way to monitor us very efficiently, ”Mayor illustrates. In the case of his city, Detroit, there are cameras that point to churches, mosques, medical centers or public housing buildings. The situation is the same in much of the country. Facial recognition has been used to identify protesters in cities like Baltimore. At the federal level, he is known to be employed by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), border and immigration services, and the military.

The European oasis

“I never imagined that I would have to explain to my daughters why their dad was arrested. How do you explain to two little girls that a computer made a mistake, but that the police ignored it anyway? ” Robert Williams in The Washington Post in June, when his case had already come to light. The intention of Brussels is that nobody has to go to that extreme. The draft European regulation for artificial intelligence, presented on April 21 and pending approval by the European Parliament, prohibits so-called “remote biometric identification systems” with few exceptions, including using them for “prevention, detention or investigation of serious crimes or terrorism ”.

Moisés Barrio, a lawyer for the Council of State and an expert in digital law, participated in the preparation of the White Paper on which the regulation has been inspired. “We proposed a risk-focused approach: applications that process dangerous issues should have more controls than the rest,” he explains. Facial recognition falls into that group, although there is no closed consensus on the matter: countries like Poland or Hungary, for example, are in favor of its use.

In Spain, a group of academics presented a letter to the government in March requesting a moratorium on this technology. The philosopher Carissa Véliz was one of them. From his point of view, the problem is not so much discrimination, which could eventually be corrected with a better database, as the threat it poses to anonymity. “The anonymity that the big cities brought with them was very important for the development of literature, politics, thought and democracy itself: until then it was not possible to protest without fear of reprisals,” says the author of Privacy is Power.

Even if the use of facial recognition by the police did not produce errors like Robert Williams’, Véliz believes, giving this technology to the police is giving the security forces a lot of control. “And there is a very strong relationship between control societies and authoritarianism,” he says.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter.