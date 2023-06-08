The Attorney General of the State of Puebla provided test data to the Control Judge and obtained the link to the process of Óscar N., allegedly responsible for physically assaulting two female police officers from San Andrés Cholula.

On June 3, the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office opened an Investigation Folder upon the availability of Óscar N., who hit two members of the San Andrés Cholula Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection when they insured him for allegedly disturbing public order.

The Institution responsible for seeking justice carried out investigative acts such as: visual inspection at the scene of the events, inspection of insured evidence, and criminal investigations.

With the test data obtained, in a hearing the arrest and retention of the possible perpetrator was decreed legal and the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment to obtain the link to the process of Óscar N.