Frans de Waal died on Thursday evening American time at the age of 75 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia (USA), as a result of metastatic stomach cancer, his family has confirmed.

De Waal was the most famous Dutch primatologist for decades. With his calm speech, great knowledge and undeniable love for our cousins ​​in the animal kingdom, he was also a well-known figure outside science. Often seen on television, often quoted in debates.

De Waal became famous with his book in the 1980s Chimpanzee politics (1982). That book was based on his observations of a struggle for power in the chimpanzee colony of Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem. The book offered a radically new view on leadership in great apes: not brute force and direct exercise of power, but rather conflict mediation and careful management of alliances characterize the life of a great ape leader. The monkey world suddenly became very human. So human in fact that conservative Republican Senator Newt Gingrich recommended the book in the 1990s as training literature for young members of Congress.

It is the common thread in De Waal's work: monkeys are much more like people and people are much more like monkeys than we realize. As he said in a 2014 speech about his work: “I raised the monkeys a little bit, and, uh, the humans a little bit down.”

There is a clear reason why we humans feel so far superior to the apes, he explained in an interview in NRC: “We allow ourselves to be distracted far too much by our language. Those great apes simply don't speak.”

De Waal was not at all impressed by language. If you look at nonverbal behavior, as he did almost permanently, you mainly see similarities between humans and monkeys. De Waal: “People often don't even remember whether they have touched someone during a conversation, while such a touch can say so much about mutual relationships. I'll pay attention to that. All my life.”

Morality is not a varnish

Frontal attack

De Waal's book was published in 1996 GoodNatured (Naturally good), a frontal attack on the idea that human morality is just a thin veneer. De Waal explained in the book that it is precisely in the social relationships – and reconciliation techniques – of our closest relatives in the animal world that the basis for human morality can be found. The great success of GoodNatured led to a steady series of popular books by him.

Since then, De Waal has published a major book approximately every four years about aspects of ape life and human existence that concerned him at the time, such as empathy, emotions, religion and intelligence (Are we smart enough to know how smart animals are?, 2016). The last one appeared in 2022: Otherwise, a clear and balanced book about gender in great apes and humans. In it he clearly described the different innate behavioral tendencies of men (more competition and violence) and women (more attention to social relationships). But – typical of De Waal – he then puts those general truths into perspective. Because in practice, behavior is much broader than just those basic tendencies. De Waal in an interview: “Characteristic behavior says little about what an animal or human is capable of.” The magazine Time in 2007 even put the biologist in the Time 100: The People Who Shape Our Worlda rare international honor for a Dutch scientist.

Monkey expert Frans de Waal on gender. And about the chimp that might be queer

A popular opponent

The great thing about De Waal was that he managed to combine this great popularity with a broad audience with an equally prominent place in science – something that his British counterpart Richard Dawkins, for example, never managed. Dawkins (1941) also writes controversial books about biology and the scientific worldview, such as The Selfish Gene (1976) and The God Delusion (2010), but he has published virtually no scientific research. Dawkins was a favorite opponent of De Waal, with whom he could even burst into rare irritation. De Waal was an evolutionary biologist through and through, but in Dawkins De Waal rejected what he saw as unjustified hatred of religion and especially what he saw as gene glorification and reduction of virtually all behavior to evolutionary utility. An animal's tendencies and instincts may be evolutionarily shaped, sure, but that doesn't mean that everything an individual organism does has to have evolutionary utility.

A few years ago, De Waal's aversion to this type of reductionism was clearly expressed when he was asked in this newspaper to comment on a study in which bonobo mothers appeared to have taken orphaned children from outside the group under their care. A difficult issue for hardcore evolution thinkers, because surely those mothers would have been better off investing that energy in their own children (and therefore their own genes)? Was such an adoption a kind of mistake of the evolutionarily determined 'maternal instinct'? “The word 'mistake' doesn't resonate with me,” De Waal responded curtly. “A cynical term used by biologists who are fixated on the evolutionary usefulness of behavior. From now on, will we also call human adoption a mistake?”

There are many natural behaviors that go beyond originally evolved tendencies. So what? “When people push a whale back into the sea, they are using empathy that – I can assure you! – did not evolve to save marine mammals. It is an enrichment and extension of the original tendency.”

The basis of De Waal's work is looking. “I estimate that I have spent at least 10,000 hours watching chimpanzee behavior in my life”

Smooth style

Even in the world of top scientific journals such as Nature, Science or Current Biology De Waal's smooth style stood out. Anyone who read a primatological study and was surprised by the clear style often had to conclude that one of the authors was indeed FBM de Waal, professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. His scientific fame is based on a long series of keen observations of and clever behavioral experiments with chimpanzees, bonobos, capuchin monkeys and other monkeys.

The Walloon publications started in the early 1970s, including an analysis of 'the day of the wounded leader', about the fate of an injured alpha male in cynomolgus monkeys in 1974. The list seems to have ended with an offer for a complete theory of laughter in humans and apes, a year and a half ago.

Frans de Waal in 2022. Photo Roger Cremers

Dressed up as a woman

De Waal's creativity and practical sense can be found everywhere. Like in the story he once told about his time as a student in the Netherlands. In a hallway at the Nijmegen psychology faculty, a chimpanzee was sitting in a cage, bored to death – that's how great apes were treated at the time. Every human woman who walked past the cage made the chimp masturbate extensively. Question from the young De Waal: how does that animal make that distinction? At least not based on clothing, he and a friend concluded after walking past the monkey dressed as women several times, without any effect.

And in the early nineties, for example, De Waal knew achieve a social makeover of a group of rhesus monkeys that are normally very hierarchical and react aggressively to each other. He took away the group leaders and replaced them with a number of much more relaxed but physically imposing bear macaques. Their example of reconciliation and cooperation became leading in the normally aggressive rhesus group, even after the impressive bear macaques had already left. These social norms are therefore not so deeply genetically innate, argued De Waal, who once again demonstrated the great flexibility of monkey behavior.

His most famous experiment, partly due to the hilarious accompanying video, is probably that of the cucumber-throwing capuchin monkey. People are known for their sense of justice. Countless experiments show that people would rather shortchange themselves than wrongly reward someone else. A similar tendency towards equality has been found in chimpanzees and bonobos, but what about other monkeys? De Waal rewarded capuchin monkeys, a small species from South America, for simple tasks with a piece of cucumber or a grape, both nice snacks for them. And even though they like grapes a lot better than cucumbers, the monkeys are always satisfied with cucumbers too. Until the monkeys can see that a monkey in the cage next to them is given a grape for the same task, while they are fobbed off with a cucumber. Then they angrily refuse.

The basis of De Waal's work is looking. “I estimate that I have spent at least 10,000 hours watching chimpanzee behavior in my life,” he once said in an interview in NRC. “Thanks to that experience, I can predict how the animals will react to something. Very useful when you design new experiments. It's pretty easy to get an animal experiment wrong. Then it comes back into the news that chimpanzees or other monkeys cannot do something.”

As an example, he mentioned an experiment by others that showed that capuchin monkeys cannot cooperate. “But yes, to work together they had to press a button. Pushing a button is not for those monkeys. We once did an experiment where they could physically pull on sticks. And hey, then they suddenly work great together. You can't teach a cat to fetch a stick. That's just not his natural behavior.”

Frans de Waal at the chimpanzee colony in Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, probably in the late 1970s. Photo Hans van Oort

Six boys

Franciscus Bernardus Maria de Waal was born in Den Bosch in 1948 into a large family with six boys. A good learning experience for someone interested in aggression and reconciliation. As a child he was already interested in biology, in the garden and pond of his parental home he kept all kinds of animals, such as sticklebacks and frogs. He studied biology in Groningen, Nijmegen and Utrecht, where he obtained his PhD under Jan van Hooff. He married Catherine Marin, a Frenchwoman. They had no children. In 1981 he attended the University of Wisconsin. He himself said about that transfer: “I arrived there in 1981 without a network on site. Very unusual in science. I had to find my way on my own. But I studied reconciliation in chimpanzees. Nobody did that then. I wasn't a threat to anyone. That's why it went well.”

In 1991 he joined Emory University, Atlanta, where he has remained, as professor of primate behavior and psychobiology. All this time he retained his Dutch citizenship, but a few years ago De Waal and his wife became American. After more than forty years, the US had really become their new homeland.

More credit to the monkeys

In 2014, De Waal re-established ties with the Dutch academic world, as university professor in Utrecht and visiting professor in Maastricht. He was then pleasantly surprised by the Dutch mentality. “Yes, the people are really friendlier than before! The atmosphere is more pleasant. And they even greet you warmly in stores. Just like in America.”

He was less positive about the university. “It is bizarre that I now have to lecture in English here in Utrecht. And there are many female students and very few female professors. I don't think those students are getting good role models. And I am surprised at the strict division of the sciences. I am a biologist, but in America I work at the psychology faculty, together with psychologists, other biologists, neuroscientists and so on. Everyone thinks that's normal there. The question is not: is this psychology? But: is it good science? At Dutch universities everyone stays in their own box. And keep complaining about money.”