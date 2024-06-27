The Provincial Court of Valladolid has sentenced Pablo Antonio S., known as Chiqui, for the death of a neighbor and a civil guard between June 30 and July 1, 2022 in Santovenia de Pisuerga (Valladolid). The man was being tried for the death in 2022 of a former friend, whom he killed at point-blank range, and for homicide for also ending the life of a civil guard who went to the place of the facts. The popular jury ruled a few weeks ago that the accused was guilty. The Prosecutor’s Office requested 44 years in prison for him.

More information

The judge has considered that the fatal shooting of Dionisio should be considered murder, since the perpetrator left the home to fatally attack the victim, and imposed 16 years for this. He also imposes another 18 years for intentional homicide with aggravated attack on authority for the murder of the agent. On June 30, 2022, Chiqui, his former friend Dionisio AP and their relatives broke out in a brawl, in which blows were inflicted that took the second to the hospital. After being discharged, the next day, he showed up at Chiqui’s house and he met him with a gun at him and fatally shot him in the torso, with no “possibility of defense” on the part of the victim, according to the prosecutor during the trial, who has also detailed how the now condemned man saw the man, with whom he had been a close friend in the past, coming, opened the door and shot him. The judge has also imposed six years of deprivation of liberty for attempted murder of Dionisio’s son, also mitigated by the “passionate state.” The survivor assured during the trial that he was only saved because the perpetrator’s gun jammed…

The private accusation, brought by the family of the deceased agent and police associations in defense of their partner, requested a total of 80 years in prison for the suspect. During the trial sessions, the now convicted man apologized to the relatives of the deceased, but the civil guard’s wife snapped at him: “Anyone who can forgive him is dead.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_