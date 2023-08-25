A man went under water on a flooded street in Vladivostok

A man from Vladivostok went under water on a flooded street. The video of the incident hit the network, it was published by the Telegram channel “Climb”.

On the footage, a Russian with an umbrella walks along a flooded highway, but falls due to the current. He ends up in dirty water next to the car and can’t get up. According to the publication, the man was saved.

Several streets of Vladivostok were flooded due to heavy rains in the Primorsky Territory. Local authorities have asked employers to release employees from work early and urged residents not to travel by personal vehicles unnecessarily. Tram traffic was suspended, and several districts were left without electricity.

A storm warning continues to operate in the region. According to weather forecasts, precipitation will not stop until the end of the day.

Earlier it was reported that 27 settlements in Primorye were cut off from transport. Restriction and complete absence of travel is observed in nine municipalities of the regions.